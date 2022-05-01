Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bagnaia “very worried” about shoulder before Jerez MotoGP win Next / Marquez: Jerez MotoGP crowd "picked me up" from near-crash
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Beating Bagnaia in Jerez MotoGP race “not possible” – Quartararo

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo says it was “not possible” to beat Francesco Bagnaia to victory in the last laps of Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.  

Lewis Duncan
By:
Beating Bagnaia in Jerez MotoGP race “not possible” – Quartararo
Listen to this article

Both Quartararo and Bagnaia were the strongest riders of the Jerez weekend, with the pair starting 1-2 on the grid – Bagnaia taking pole ahead of Quartararo – and showing the strongest race pace in FP4.  

The pair got off the line evenly, but Quartararo was edged out by Bagnaia and sat behind the Ducati rider for the entire 25-lap race.  

Due to his front tyre pressure going up behind Bagnaia, Quartararo dropped back into clean air at one stage of the race to mount an attack in the final laps.  

But, despite ending up 0.285 seconds behind Bagnaia at the chequered flag, Quartararo says it was impossible to overtake the Ducati rider.  

“Yes, was difficult,” said Quartararo, who now leads the championship by seven points. “My goal was to overtake Pecco in the first two, three laps. But he was super-fast, was braking super-good and tight.  

“So, it was tough and when I was behind him my front tyre had the feeling that the front pressure and front temperature was super high.  

“And I had to make a small gap to Pecco because I couldn’t ride behind him.  

“Then the last laps I gave my best to try something, but it was not possible to try any overtakes because he was super-fast, super consistent.  

“But I’m really happy about this race because our pace was strong.” 

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo added that a small moment at Turn 11 on the final lap led him to call off any last-corner lunge on Bagnaia – though admits an attempt would have been hard anyway given how well the Ducati rider was braking.  

“Last lap I was pushing like hell, but I tried to make Turn 11 super-fast to give a try on the last corner, but I lost the front a little bit in Turn 11,” he added.  

“I said ‘OK, I’m going slowly’. There was two corners to go, there was no chance to overtake Pecco in the last corner.  

“So, I was taking it easy in the last two corners but I couldn’t try because Pecco, when he was alone, he was not behind any riders and it’s much better for the front tyre.  

“But he worked really well on the first laps to get this chance.”  

Read Also:
shares
comments
Bagnaia “very worried” about shoulder before Jerez MotoGP win
Previous article

Bagnaia “very worried” about shoulder before Jerez MotoGP win
Next article

Marquez: Jerez MotoGP crowd "picked me up" from near-crash

Marquez: Jerez MotoGP crowd "picked me up" from near-crash
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Zarco tops twice red-flagged Jerez MotoGP test despite crash
MotoGP

Zarco tops twice red-flagged Jerez MotoGP test despite crash

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Spanish GP Prime
MotoGP

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Marquez: Jerez MotoGP crowd "picked me up" from near-crash Spanish GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Jerez MotoGP crowd "picked me up" from near-crash

Fabio Quartararo More from
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo “hasn’t signed anything” for 2023 MotoGP season yet Portugal GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “hasn’t signed anything” for 2023 MotoGP season yet

Quartararo “felt stupid” after Jerez MotoGP FP1 crash Spanish GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “felt stupid” after Jerez MotoGP FP1 crash

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Latest news

Zarco tops twice red-flagged Jerez MotoGP test despite crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco tops twice red-flagged Jerez MotoGP test despite crash

Suzuki set to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki set to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Marquez: Jerez MotoGP crowd "picked me up" from near-crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Jerez MotoGP crowd "picked me up" from near-crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
14 h
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.