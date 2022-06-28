Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Quartararo rages against MotoGP stewards over Assen penalty Next / Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Valentino Rossi protege Marco Bezzecchi says he “doesn’t want to expect” to be fighting for MotoGP podiums at every race now following his Dutch Grand Prix success.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
Listen to this article

The VR46 Ducati rookie stormed to his and the team’s maiden MotoGP podium last Sunday at Assen, when he shadowed Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia to finish second after qualifying fourth.

It marked his second top five finish of the season, after he was fourth at Mugello having qualified second.

But despite riding the 2021-spec Ducati that has won three races in the hands of Enea Bastianini this year, Bezzecchi says he doesn’t want to start expecting podium charges in the second half of the season.

“Obviously it’s very, very important of course, because it was something I was dreaming to achieve and I didn’t expect to achieve it so early,” he said of his Assen podium.

“But in the end, I’m still a rookie, so my mentality is this: when I come back for the second part of the season, I don’t want to expect a good race like this always because there will be tracks where I struggle more, and one where I struggle less.

“So, the best way to continue the work is to try to make the best every race. When there is the possibility like today, try to use this possibility to get the maximum result. But when I don’t have the possibility, try to get the maximum of that day – if it’s a P10, or a P12, or another podium.

“The podium is better, this is clear, but I think being a rookie it’s normal to have some ups and downs.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bezzecchi joins fellow VR46 Academy members in Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli in scoring MotoGP podiums, with 23-year-old Bezzecchi dedicating his maiden rostrum to Rossi.

“It was fantastic, because Vale and all the Academy made an incredible job,” he added.

“I think without Vale for sure I could not be in the world championship, because he took me on when I was 15, 14, and to arrive here is fantastic.

“So, this is all for him and all for the riders’ academy. They always support us and this year I think they made a huge step.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Quartararo rages against MotoGP stewards over Assen penalty
Previous article

Quartararo rages against MotoGP stewards over Assen penalty
Next article

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium Dutch GP
MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium

Quartararo rages against MotoGP stewards over Assen penalty Dutch GP
MotoGP

Quartararo rages against MotoGP stewards over Assen penalty

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 German GP Prime
MotoGP

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

Latest news

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
MotoGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Quartararo rages against MotoGP stewards over Assen penalty
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo rages against MotoGP stewards over Assen penalty

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
9 h
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.