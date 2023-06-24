Subscribe
Previous / Marquez “needs” Assen MotoGP round even if “I cannot go for anything” Next / MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi wins sprint race, Quartararo on podium
MotoGP / Dutch GP Qualifying report

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi leads all-Ducati front row in qualifying

VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi continued his dominance of the Dutch TT weekend by snatching pole position in qualifying at Assen today.  

By:
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Having been fastest in all three practice sessions, he beat reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia and team-mate Luca Marini as Ducati sealed the front row. 

First up, though, Johann Zarco and Miguel Oliveira, arguably the favourites to make it through from Q1, did exactly that as they topped the session and joined the big guns in Q2.  

Zarco’s time of 1m31.993s, set in the early part of Q1, survived through to the chequered flag, with only Oliveira’s 1m32.087s lap coming within a tenth following the mid-session lull.  

A number of potential late attacks by others were disturbed by Marc Marquez falling with just a minute to go, which brought out yellow flags in sector one.  

The troubled Honda rider was involved in a nasty misunderstanding with Ducati’s Enea Bastianini. He ran into the back of the Italian, who in turn was trying to stay out of everybody’s way following a big moment of his own. 

The fall means Marquez will start 17th on the grid.  

The Pramac Ducati team had a terrible start to Q2, with Zarco wheeling an apparently hobbled bike away from the track and Martin losing the rear end at the Turn 5 hairpin behind the pits. It was a convenient spot to fall, as the evidently uninjured Spaniard was able to get back to the garage and jump on another bike. Zarco was also able to continue the session. 

By the 10-minute mark, with most contenders in the pits following a first run, Marco Bezzecchi had set a benchmark time at 1m31.874s. His nearest challenger at that point was Bagnaia, almost exactly two tenths behind and also having run a hard front tyre.   

As the riders headed back out for a final flurry of laps, it was Fabio Quartararo who laid down the first serious time with a 1m31.770s.  

Bezzecchi then hit back with a 1m31.472s with four minutes on the clock – a time that would prove good enough for pole.  

Bagnaia came closest to the VR46 Ducati with a 1m31.704s time moments later, but then ran off the track and ultimately failed to improve.  

Marini set a 1m31.630s lap to complete the front row, but then ended his session in the gravel after dropping his VR46 Ducati. 

Once again, that meant yellow flags were a feature at the end of the session, helping Bezzecchi to keep his place at the top. 

Yamaha’s Quartararo delivered on the promise of some decent pace in FP3 by coming in fourth-fastest, a superb starting position in the context of the team’s year. 

Brad Binder was fifth for KTM, with the Aprilia pairing of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales next up. 

The Pramac Ducatis had to make do with eighth and tenth positions following their early strife. They will be split on the grid by Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez. 

Oliveira will start 11th, and Jack Miller an unusually poor 12th on the factory KTM. The Australian wasn’t able to improve on his first run in the 15-minute session.  

MotoGP Dutch GP - Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'31.472
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'31.533 0.061
3 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'31.630 0.158
4 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'31.671 0.199
5 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'31.704 0.232
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'31.812 0.340
7 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'31.837 0.365
8 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'31.881 0.409
9 Spain Alex Marquez
Ducati 1'31.898 0.426
10 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'32.170 0.698
11 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
Aprilia 1'32.174 0.702
12 Australia Jack Miller
KTM 1'32.715 1.243
View full results

MotoGP Dutch GP - Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'31.993
2 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
Aprilia 1'32.087 0.094
3 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'32.185 0.192
4 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'32.497 0.504
5 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'32.530 0.537
6 Spain Raúl Fernández
Aprilia 1'32.671 0.678
7 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'32.672 0.679
8 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'32.844 0.851
9 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'33.008 1.015
10 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'33.040 1.047
11 Spain Augusto Fernandez
KTM 1'33.082 1.089
12 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 1'33.088 1.095
13 Germany Jonas Folger
KTM 1'33.300 1.307
View full results
shares
comments

Marquez “needs” Assen MotoGP round even if “I cannot go for anything”

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi wins sprint race, Quartararo on podium
More from
Richard Asher
Marquez apologised to Bastianini for strange MotoGP Dutch GP qualifying crash

Marquez apologised to Bastianini for strange MotoGP Dutch GP qualifying crash

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Marquez apologised to Bastianini for strange MotoGP Dutch GP qualifying crash Marquez apologised to Bastianini for strange MotoGP Dutch GP qualifying crash

MotoGP riders agree MotoGP track limits “easy” to overstep at Assen

MotoGP riders agree MotoGP track limits “easy” to overstep at Assen

MotoGP
Dutch GP

MotoGP riders agree MotoGP track limits “easy” to overstep at Assen MotoGP riders agree MotoGP track limits “easy” to overstep at Assen

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi wins sprint race, Quartararo on podium

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi wins sprint race, Quartararo on podium

MotoGP
Dutch GP

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi wins sprint race, Quartararo on podium MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi wins sprint race, Quartararo on podium

Latest news

DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying

DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying

DTM DTM
Zandvoort

DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying DTM Zandvoort: Feller takes pole for Audi in red-flagged qualifying

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury Marc Marquez ruled out of Dutch GP due to rib injury

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera puts pressure on Ogier to set up grandstand finish

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera puts pressure on Ogier to set up grandstand finish

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera puts pressure on Ogier to set up grandstand finish WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera puts pressure on Ogier to set up grandstand finish

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

FE Formula E
Portland

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe