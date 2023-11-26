Bezzecchi rages against "dirtiest rider" Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle
VR46 MotoGP rider Marco Bezzecchi has raged at Marc Marquez for a collision that ended his Valencia Grand Prix early, branding him “the dirtiest rider”.
Marquez and Bezzecchi collided at Turn 3 on the opening lap of the grand prix when the Honda rider tried to overtake him on the inside.
Bezzecchi crashed out and the incident was investigated before no further action was taken.
The VR46 rider raged against Marquez, calling the move "dirty" and suggesting that race direction always acts leniently towards Marquez.
"Well, the race unfortunately for me was very short," Bezzecchi began. "Marquez decided to end my race on the third corner.
"He did the same as he did in Thailand with me in corners five and six. So, he hit me right here in my back.
"But the problem was this time he hit me a bit harder and he made me crash very early. Also, I hurt myself because I also have pain in my left foot and shoulders.
"So, nothing more to say. I think his riding style doesn't need any explanation.
"And also what was very good, they didn't show the replay. It was very, very dirty. I think from the view from the TV you can see very well, but it's Marquez so they don't make anything to him.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
"They investigated it but they didn't do anything, as always. It's always a racing incident for them.
"The problem is Marquez, we saw yesterday with Jorge [Martin], fortunately nothing crazy, but today with me, in Thailand with me, in Le Mans with Pecco.
"Most of the time, when the other rider doesn't crash it's OK. But at least when you make the other rider crash, at least [it's] a f*****g penalty.
"At least, because then everyone goes into the other ones, makes everyone crash. Brad [Binder] did the same [in Indonesia with Luca Marini] and he got the long lap.
"This is how it has to be. The race is 27 laps. If you make me crash on the third corner, I think you deserve a penalty."
When asked by Motorsport.com if he truly felt Marquez gets let off easier than other riders, Bezzecchi replied: "Yes, for sure. They never make nothing to him, because it's Marquez, and he's the dirtiest rider."
Bezzecchi added that he tried to speak to the stewards, but said they weren't interested: "I tried to go to the stewards, I tried to speak with them, they didn't want to speak with me.
"I tried to speak to Carlos Ezpeleta, he didn't want to speak with me.
"So, I went to his truck, to Marc, to speak with him. I asked him why. He didn't see me. I said it's not possible you didn't see me. In Thailand he made completely the same."
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Bezzecchi also doesn't believe Marquez will race fairly with the other Ducati riders in 2024 when he joins Gresini, saying, "for sure he won't, but I will do the same. I don't care."
Marquez defended his role in the incident and believes Bezzecchi is guilty of plenty of incidents of his own.
"I will not lose a lot of time with this rider because during this season he already push me out many times," Marquez, who crashed out of the grand prix after Martin collided with him, said.
"It's normal. I was on inside, he tried to keep the outside line to come back on Turn 4. But, if you are outside you will lose [out] if the rider inside keeps the speed.
"And it's what we did from Turn 2 to Turn 3, we were parallel and we tried to keep the outside line to come back in Turn 4. But nothing more. I will not lose more time with him."
