MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
180 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
257 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
271 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder “truly believes” KTM ready to fight for MotoGP title

shares
comments
Binder “truly believes” KTM ready to fight for MotoGP title
By:

Brad Binder says he “truly believes” KTM is now capable of fighting for the MotoGP world championship in 2021 after its breakout 2020 campaign.

KTM scored three wins across its fourth year in the premier class last season, with Binder securing the Austrian marque’s first MotoGP victory in just his third race at the Czech Grand Prix.

Tech3’s Miguel Oliveira – who is now Binder’s teammate at the factory squad – added two more to this tally at the Styrian and Portuguese GPs.

Though it has lost its concession benefits for 2021, KTM will still enter the new season with a new engine after it lost its concessions during an enforced development freeze on all manufacturers as part of COVID-19 cost-saving measures last year.

Last year, Motorsport.com reported this ruling by the manufacturers’ association had some fearing KTM could race with a ‘super engine’ in 2021.

“I believe so, I believe we have an extremely competitive package underneath us,” Binder said after KTM’s 2021 launch event when asked if KTM was ready to for a championship challenge.

“Last season proved how strong our package was, and I only see us improving this season.

“So, yeah, I truly believe we have what it takes to fight for the world title and I can’t wait to get this year started.

“But everything we have to take step by step and race by race, and let’s see how we get on.”

Read Also:

Binder admits he’s not sure what’s new with the 2021 RC16, claiming the base of the bike is similar to last year’s.

But he does concede KTM will have an advantage over its rivals given it can start the new season on a new bike.

“To be honest, the updates on the bike I’m not too sure what we have at this stage,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com if having a new bike will change his approach to the season.

“I know we have a lot to test and a lot of things to try. But as far as I know the base is quite similar to last year.

“In general, we definitely do have a small advantage because we are the only ones who are allowed to play a little bit [with the engine].

“So, yeah, I know the guys at the factory have been working flat out as they always do and I’m very confident our package is even stronger than last season.

“We weren’t that far off last year, so I think any small improvements we can find will go a long way.”

Related video

KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours

Previous article

KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Brad Binder
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
MotoGP

KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours

2h
2
NASCAR Cup

Austin Dillon wins Duel #2 with last-lap pass on Wallace

6h
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR XFINITY

NFL's Antonio Williams to invest in NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.

5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch comments on leaving Hendrick

Latest news
Binder “truly believes” KTM ready to fight for MotoGP title
MotoGP

Binder “truly believes” KTM ready to fight for MotoGP title

22m
KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours
MotoGP

KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours

2h
MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal

2h
MotoGP and teams' association sign new five-year deal
MotoGP

MotoGP and teams' association sign new five-year deal

Feb 11, 2021
How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory
MotoGP

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Feb 10, 2021
Latest videos
John Surtees' incredible Motorcycle Grand Prix career. 00:49
MotoGP
21h

John Surtees' incredible Motorcycle Grand Prix career.

MotoGP: Ducati Lenovo Team Presentation 02:49
MotoGP
Feb 11, 2021

MotoGP: Ducati Lenovo Team Presentation

MotoGP: Esponsorama Racing unveil their 2021 competitor 01:12
MotoGP
Feb 7, 2021

MotoGP: Esponsorama Racing unveil their 2021 competitor

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V 01:49
MotoGP
Jan 4, 2021

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders 01:22
MotoGP
Dec 29, 2020

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders

More from
Lewis Duncan
KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours
MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

More from
Brad Binder
Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP

KTM's Binder "surprised" to finish top MotoGP rookie in 2020
MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM's Binder "surprised" to finish top MotoGP rookie in 2020

Winning was "strange point" of rookie MotoGP season - Binder
MotoGP / Special feature

Winning was "strange point" of rookie MotoGP season - Binder

More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider
MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM reveals first pictures of Oliveira as factory MotoGP rider

KTM's Sunderland faced "impossible" task on last stage Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar / Breaking news

KTM's Sunderland faced "impossible" task on last stage

The keys to KTM's meteoric rise in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

The keys to KTM's meteoric rise in MotoGP

Trending Today

Austin Dillon wins Duel #2 with last-lap pass on Wallace
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Austin Dillon wins Duel #2 with last-lap pass on Wallace

Alonso undergoes surgery for jaw fracture after cycling accident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso undergoes surgery for jaw fracture after cycling accident

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 NASCAR Speedweeks at Daytona schedule

Latest news

Binder “truly believes” KTM ready to fight for MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder “truly believes” KTM ready to fight for MotoGP title

KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Marquez’s arm finally starting to heal

MotoGP and teams' association sign new five-year deal
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP and teams' association sign new five-year deal

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.