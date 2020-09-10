Binder “not at all” thinking about MotoGP title yet

Binder has been one of the standout performers of this “chaotic” 2020 season, with the rookie winning his first grand prix just three races into his premier class career at the Czech Grand Prix last month.

Since then, he scored a fourth in the Austrian GP and eighth in the Styria race, which leaves him just 21 points adrift of championship leader Fabio Quartararo heading into this weekend’s San Marino GP at Misano – where, like at Brno and Red Bull Ring, KTM has recent data to fall back on from private tests.

Despite currently being a factor in this unpredictable title battle, Binder admits he is still taking things race by race – though hopes the unsettled nature of the 2020 campaign continues.

“Nah, not at all,” Binder replied when asked if he considers himself a title contender.

“For me, it’s just [taking things] race by race, [I’ve] got to take everything as it comes.

“It’s just insane. If you look at now, the podium is different every week and [there are] riders up, some riders down, problems for some, good weekend for others.

“So, it’s been chaos. It’s been a bit of a chaotic start to the season, but it keeps it interesting and I’m looking forward to the rest of the year.

“I hope it stays this way because it will definitely make it interesting.”