Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Listen to this article

The South African sensationally won the sprint race on Saturday at the Argentina GP despite starting 15th on the grid, but had no such luck in the full-distance contest on Sunday.

Binder was nudged slightly by the Aprilia of Vinales under braking for Turn 5 as the latter tried to make an overtake, with the KTM rider crashing. He was able to re-join and finished last of the 17 runners.

The FIM stewards did take a look at the collision before deeming it a racing incident.

Binder bears no grudge towards Vinales for the touch, and says he was already carrying bike damage prior to the crash.

“I had a touch with somebody coming out of Turn 3 and I lost two of my wings,” Binder said.

“I had quite a big shake, and then got to the next corner I pulled my front wake and pulled it into my fingers, so I pumped it a little bit.

“Luckily, I realised I was probably not going to have it, so I braked a bit earlier and went into the corner and I felt the slightest little nudge on my inside and it was just enough to spin the bike out.

“Honestly, it was such a small touch. It’s 100% a racing incident. When the track is wet, the tiniest little shake can do anything. So, it just spun around on me and that was it.”

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Binder’s team-mate Jack Miller rose from 16th to sixth in the wet grand prix, though says he expected more as he battled rear grip issues.

As the Australian continues to adapt to the KTM, he says he is “enjoying the process” but has to “start pulling out results”.

“We’re there,” he said when asked about where KTM is in the pecking order.

“This is MotoGP, no one’s going to be giving you half a season unless your name is Maverick Vinales.

“So, we don’t get half a season. We’ve got to start pulling out results. That’s what we’re doing, we’re working on it and I’m enjoying the process.”