Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Australia MotoGP: Marquez tops FP3, Bastianini into Q1 Next / Phillip Island hairpin renamed after Miller
MotoGP News

Bizarre Suzuki test planned on eve of MotoGP exit

Suzuki will stage a final private test at Motegi on the eve of its factory exit from MotoGP, Motorsport.com has learned.

By:
Co-author:
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bizarre Suzuki test planned on eve of MotoGP exit
Listen to this article

The Suzuki test team and test rider Takuya Tsuda is planning to run at the Japanese circuit next week in a private test that will effectively only be useful for the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix.

That, of course, will be the final race for the factory Suzuki squad before it shuts down its MotoGP programme.

The Japanese manufacturer made the shock announcement of its MotoGP exit back in May, catching its own riders and team members by surprise.

Promoter Dorna was also caught out by the Suzuki announcement having signed the manufacturer up for the premier class until 2026.

After some initial back and forth, Suzuki pressed on with plans to break that commitment and withdraw from MotoGP just three years after Joan Mir won the title.

Since then the riders and team members have been shoring up their respective futures. Both Mir and Alex Rins are headed to Honda, the former to the factory team while the latter will join LCR.

Other team members have also found new homes in the MotoGP paddock, including Rins' crew chief Juan Manuel Cazeaux, who will work with Maverick Vinales next season, and Mir's crew chief Frankie Carchedi, who is off to join Fabio Di Giannantonio at Gresini.

Others in the team, however, are unsure of their plans beyond the 2022 season-ending race in Valencia.

For that very reason the news of this two-day, pre-Valencia has gone down poorly with staff, many of whom see it as an unnecessary expense ahead of Suzuki's farewell.

Motorsport.com understands the reason for the test is to evaluate a series of aerodynamic elements, as well as other components, that are highly unlikely to ever be used on Mir and Rins' race bikes.

shares
comments
Australia MotoGP: Marquez tops FP3, Bastianini into Q1
Previous article

Australia MotoGP: Marquez tops FP3, Bastianini into Q1
Next article

Phillip Island hairpin renamed after Miller

Phillip Island hairpin renamed after Miller
More from
Oriol Puidgemont
Top riders call on all MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP

Top riders call on all MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia
MotoGP

Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia

Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up
Video Inside
World Superbike

Moto2 rider Vierge set to replace Haslam in Honda WSBK line-up

Joan Mir More from
Joan Mir
Mir out of Aragon and Japanese MotoGP rounds with injury Aragon GP
MotoGP

Mir out of Aragon and Japanese MotoGP rounds with injury

Honda signs 2020 MotoGP champion Joan Mir for 2023
MotoGP

Honda signs 2020 MotoGP champion Joan Mir for 2023

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime
MotoGP

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Team Suzuki MotoGP More from
Team Suzuki MotoGP
Petrucci “thought I was slower than I was” in Thailand MotoGP return Thailand GP
MotoGP

Petrucci “thought I was slower than I was” in Thailand MotoGP return

Petrucci to make surprise MotoGP comeback with Suzuki in Thailand Thailand GP
MotoGP

Petrucci to make surprise MotoGP comeback with Suzuki in Thailand

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime
MotoGP

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

Latest news

Australia MotoGP: Martin storms to pole with record lap
MotoGP MotoGP

Australia MotoGP: Martin storms to pole with record lap

Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin snatched pole from Marc Marquez for the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix with a new lap record, as Francesco Bagnaia was the fastest title challenger in third.

Phillip Island hairpin renamed after Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

Phillip Island hairpin renamed after Miller

Phillip Island's famous hairpin has been renamed Miller Corner in honour of MotoGP ace Jack Miller.

Bizarre Suzuki test planned on eve of MotoGP exit
MotoGP MotoGP

Bizarre Suzuki test planned on eve of MotoGP exit

Suzuki will stage a final private test at Motegi on the eve of its factory exit from MotoGP, Motorsport.com has learned.

Australia MotoGP: Marquez tops FP3, Bastianini into Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Australia MotoGP: Marquez tops FP3, Bastianini into Q1

Marc Marquez topped a frantic third practice session for the Australian GP at Phillip Island as Enea Bastianini was the only title contender to miss out on a guaranteed Q2 spot.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.