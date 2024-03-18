All Series
MotoGP

BMW 'looking closely' at a future MotoGP entry

BMW is ‘closely looking’ at entering MotoGP and expanding its motorsport division in the coming years, according to new CEO Markus Flasch.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

BMW is arguably the most renowned manufacturer to not have fielded a factory team in MotoGP, having previously felt it was not the right platform to market its products.

But with Flasch taking over from Markus Schramm as the new CEO of the BMW Motorrad division at the end of last year, and MotoGP set to introduce a new ruleset in 2027, the German manufacturer has changed its stance and is no longer ruling out a potential entry into grand prix racing.

Queried on the subject of BMW joining MotoGP, Flasch told German publication Motorrad: "BMW M has been a MotoGP vehicle partner for years. As BMW M boss, I have been to all the races, I know the people in charge and we are a brand with a presence there.

"But it's clear that it has to make sense for us, and that's why we're taking a close look at it. I wouldn't rule it out.”

BMW already has a presence in top-line motorcycle racing thanks to its factory team in the World Superbike Championship, but a MotoGP programme would be of a much bigger scale.

Apart from WSBK, BMW also has a presence in the FIM Endurance World Championship, which includes the prestigious Suzuka 8 Hours enduro, as well as the German IDM series.

"We are also keeping an eye on deciding whether this will remain the only commitment, together with the Endurance World Championship and the IDM. Or whether we will also choose other formats," Flasch said.

Flasch’s views on MotoGP are in stark contrast to his predecessor Schramm, who repeatedly shunned any talks of joining the premier class.

However, Schramm was still a major supporter of bike racing and it was under his leadership that BMW returned to World Superbike in 2019 with Shaun Mir Racing.

The WSBK programme has grown over the years, with the factory signing 2021 champion Toprak Razgatlioglu this year as it chases the first dry-weather win of its comeback.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Flasch, meanwhile, moved to BMW Motorrad in November last year after a long stint at the German marque’s high-performance M road car division, which already supplies the official safety car to MotoGP.

It was under his leadership that the Bavarian brand merged its motorsport division under the M brand in 2021.

Flasch described himself as “an absolute advocate of motorsport” before adding: “As Head of BMW M, I decided to merge BMW M GmbH with BMW Motorsport.

“For me, it is undisputed that well-made motorsport makes a real contribution to brand strength and enthusiasm within the brand community.”

There will be further changes at BMW in the upcoming months, with current head of two-wheel motorsport Marc Bongers fully focusing on WSBK from June onwards.

As part of this overhaul, Sven Blusch will head the racing division at BMW Motorrad.

Speaking about the changes, Flasch made it clear “this will not prejudge a decision for one series or another" but clarified that the WSBK is "not the only option” for BMW.

The talks of a potential BMW entry follow Dorna’s desire to have six manufacturers on the grid, having suddenly lost Suzuki two years ago despite having a long-term contract with the Japanese manufacturer.

MotoGP is set to switch to smaller capacity 850cc engines and introduce fully sustainable fuel in 2027, two major changes it hopes will attract another brand to the series.

