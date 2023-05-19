Bottas in talks to help collapsed KymiRing project
Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas has held preliminary talks over reviving the bankrupt KymiRing circuit that is theoretically capable of hosting Formula 1 and MotoGP races in his native Finland.
The track project was originally conceived in 2007 and by 2019 was ready to host a small MotoGP test ahead of a full motorcycle grand prix the following season as part of a five-year contract with promoter Dorna Sports.
But the first two attempts at running the event were lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and any plans to run the race behind closed doors was hurt by incomplete construction of the paddock and access roads.
Then the Russia-Ukraine conflict put paid to its revival in time for 2022 due to a breakdown in supply chains and Finland declaring its intention to join NATO.
With the circuit unable to be homologated in time, the KymiRing's MotoGP debut was pushed to this year. But ongoing financial problems mean the developer has since been placed into administration.
However, Bottas says he has held initial discussions with the circuit chiefs to see if the project can be revived, with the venue built to FIA Grade One standard to make it potentially able to host F1 races.
Bottas said: "I would love to see a proper track in Finland, a proper international level of track. But the thing is that the track company is now bankrupt. So, it's going to be not an easy way from that.
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43
Photo by: Alfa Romeo
"But I've been in talks with them to see if there's anything I can help or do something. For now, that's all it's been: just talks. But it's not easy.
"Finland, as a location with a decent winter, which means at least no driving in the winter. I'll see if there's any opportunities."
According to the circuit website, its "biggest owners" are the Finnish Motorcycle Association, the AKK Sports marketing company, the A. Ahlstrom Real Estate investment business and the district of Litti.
The KymiRing is reported to owe €25 million, with contractual penalties also relating to the cancelled MotoGP round and the Nitro Rallycross and World Motocross series having to move locations. The circuit's social media channels have been inactive for seven months.
Finland has not hosted a world championship-level motorbike racing since 1982 at Imatra street circuit.
Why the slim hope Honda is counting on appears beyond Yamaha
Bagnaia clarifies "out of context" quotes following Le Mans MotoGP controversy
Bottas: Alfa Romeo "definitely needs" Imola F1 upgrade package
Bottas: Alfa Romeo "definitely needs" Imola F1 upgrade package Bottas: Alfa Romeo "definitely needs" Imola F1 upgrade package
Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 lack of grip "worse" than fixing balance
Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 lack of grip "worse" than fixing balance Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 lack of grip "worse" than fixing balance
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Latest news
Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard
Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard
Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying "compromised" by engine swap
Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying "compromised" by engine swap Dixon admits Indy 500 qualifying "compromised" by engine swap
Former Alpine F1 boss Budkowski behind A1 GP revival bid
Former Alpine F1 boss Budkowski behind A1 GP revival bid Former Alpine F1 boss Budkowski behind A1 GP revival bid
Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph
Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph Indy 500: Kanaan fastest in Saturday morning practice at 233mph
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.