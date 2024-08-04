All Series
MotoGP British GP

British GP shifted to May in 2025 MotoGP calendar tweak

Next year’s British GP will take place on 23-25 May as the 2025 MotoGP calendar continues to take shape

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will move to a late May calendar slot in the 2025 MotoGP schedule.

Announced at this year’s British GP, the 2025 event will take place on 23-25 May at Silverstone as the latest part of a “new-look” race calendar for MotoGP.

The British GP has been held in early August since 2022, having previously taken a late August slot at Silverstone since 2013, with the change aimed to take the event outside of the British summer holidays period in a bid to attract more fans.

Between 2010-12 the British GP at Silverstone – and before that at Donington Park between 2006-10 – it took a late June calendar slot.
 
“As part of what will be a new-look 2025 calendar for us in some ways, we’re excited to celebrate the British GP at a different time of year outside the holiday period giving even more British fans the opportunity to come to Silverstone,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, said.
 
“As everyone knows, MotoGP is enjoying a strong trend of positive growth for audiences and crowds around the world. We want to ensure this event, in a key market, gets the platform and exposure to enable it to play an even bigger role in that.”

The fixture switch sees the British MotoGP round now clash with next year’s Formula 1 Monaco GP and the Indianapolis 500.

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Silverstone CEO Stuart Pringle added: “Our fans won’t have to wait so long for their next British GP fix and we’re already working on putting together another great weekend of MotoGP action, live music, jaw-dropping stunt shows and much more.”

Last month MotoGP announced a fresh contract with the Uttar Pradesh state government to see the return of the Indian GP from 2025, which is set to host the second round of the season after the Qatar GP, and duly moves from its September slot to mid-March.

The change will ease concerns about harsh weather conditions that impacted numerous riders during the 2023 race at the Buddh International Circuit.

Haydn Cobb
