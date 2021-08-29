British MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Pol Espargaro claimed Honda's pole position of the season with an impressive effort in qualifying, beating Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).

Jorge Martin made his way from Q1 to qualify fourth on the Pramac, while Marc Marquez finished fifth to round off a strong qualifying session for Honda.

Cal Crutchlow, replacing the ousted Maverick Vinales at Yamaha, will line up 19th on the grid.

What time does the British MotoGP start today?

The British GP will will get underway at 2pm local time (+1 GMT) at Silverstone. The race distance has been fixed at 28 laps.

Date : Su n day, August 29, 2021

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP2 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 FP3 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP4 12:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 22:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 Warm up 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the British MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the British MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport and ITV

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the British MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

