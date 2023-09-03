Catalan GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Catalan GP at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which charts the position changes.
Normal View
Zoomed View
Vinales first to fall foul of new MotoGP tyre pressure rules
Espargaro’s ‘life passed before my eyes’ after historic home MotoGP win
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time'
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Latest news
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Catalan GP
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
