Czech GP
07 Aug
Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
MotoGP / Catalan GP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Catalan Grand Prix?

The latest MotoGP triple header concludes this weekend at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona. Here's how you can watch the Catalan Grand Prix on September 27.

Petronas rider Franco Morbidelli will line up on pole position for the first time in his career on Sunday, with Yamaha stablemates Fabio Quartararo and Valentino Rossi joining him on the front row.

Jack Miller qualified a strong fourth for Pramac on a day factory Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso couldn't even progress to Q2.

What time does the Catalan MotoGP start today?

The Catalan GP will get underway at the Barcelona at 3pm local time (CEST) on Sunday, one hour later than all races held so far in 2020. This means viewers can tune in to watch MotoGP right after the conclusion of the Formula 1 Russian Gran Prix.

The Catalan GP will be run over 24 laps and last approximately 45 minutes.

  • Date: Sunday, 27th September, 2020 
  • Start time: 3:00pm CEST / 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT / 6:30pm IST / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Catalan MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Catalan MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN (delayed broadcast at 11:00pm)
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the Catalan MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races online via their websites.

Weather forecast for Barcelona

No rain is expected ina Barcelona on Sunday. According to the latest forecast, the minimum temperature will be 13C and the maximum temperature will be 22C. 

Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'38.798
2 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'39.008 0.210
3 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'39.129 0.331
4 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'39.225 0.427
5 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'39.371 0.573
6 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'39.378 0.580
7 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'39.495 0.697
8 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'39.628 0.830
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'39.641 0.843
10 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'39.659 0.861
11 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'39.713 0.915
12 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'40.188 1.390
View full results

Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'39.399
2 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'39.547 0.148
3 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'39.751 0.352
4 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'39.777 0.378
5 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'39.973 0.574
6 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'39.988 0.589
7 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'40.109 0.710
8 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'40.164 0.765
9 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'40.490 1.091
10 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'40.721 1.322
11 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'40.838 1.439
12 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'41.013 1.614
View full results

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Author Rachit Thukral

