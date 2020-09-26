MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Catalan Grand Prix?
The latest MotoGP triple header concludes this weekend at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona. Here's how you can watch the Catalan Grand Prix on September 27.
Petronas rider Franco Morbidelli will line up on pole position for the first time in his career on Sunday, with Yamaha stablemates Fabio Quartararo and Valentino Rossi joining him on the front row.
Jack Miller qualified a strong fourth for Pramac on a day factory Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso couldn't even progress to Q2.
What time does the Catalan MotoGP start today?
The Catalan GP will get underway at the Barcelona at 3pm local time (CEST) on Sunday, one hour later than all races held so far in 2020. This means viewers can tune in to watch MotoGP right after the conclusion of the Formula 1 Russian Gran Prix.
The Catalan GP will be run over 24 laps and last approximately 45 minutes.
- Date: Sunday, 27th September, 2020
- Start time: 3:00pm CEST / 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT / 6:30pm IST / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
How can I watch the Catalan MotoGP?
The following channels will broadcast the Catalan MotoGP race:
Europe:
- Spain: DAZN
- UK: BT Sport
- France: Canal+
- Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Hungary: Spiler TV
- Netherlands: Eurosport
Asia:
- Japan: G+/Hulu
- Thailand: PPTV
- India: Eurosport
- Indonesia: Trans 7
- Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
Americas
- USA: NBCSN (delayed broadcast at 11:00pm)
- Canada: DAZN
- Brazil: Sport TV
- Argentina: ESPN+
Oceania
- Australia: Fox Sports
- New Zealand: Sky TV
Can I stream the Catalan MotoGP?
MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races online via their websites.
Weather forecast for Barcelona
No rain is expected ina Barcelona on Sunday. According to the latest forecast, the minimum temperature will be 13C and the maximum temperature will be 22C.
Q2 results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
| Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1'38.798
|2
| Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'39.008
|0.210
|3
| Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|1'39.129
|0.331
|4
| Jack Miller
|Ducati
|1'39.225
|0.427
|5
| Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|1'39.371
|0.573
|6
| Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|1'39.378
|0.580
|7
| Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|1'39.495
|0.697
|8
| Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|1'39.628
|0.830
|9
| Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|1'39.641
|0.843
|10
| Brad Binder
|KTM
|1'39.659
|0.861
|11
| Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|1'39.713
|0.915
|12
| Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|1'40.188
|1.390
|View full results
Q1 results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
| Jack Miller
|Ducati
|1'39.399
|2
| Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|1'39.547
|0.148
|3
| Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|1'39.751
|0.352
|4
| Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1'39.777
|0.378
|5
| Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|1'39.973
|0.574
|6
| Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|1'39.988
|0.589
|7
| Andrea Dovizioso
|Ducati
|1'40.109
|0.710
|8
| Alex Marquez
|Honda
|1'40.164
|0.765
|9
| Iker Lecuona
|KTM
|1'40.490
|1.091
|10
| Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|1'40.721
|1.322
|11
| Bradley Smith
|Aprilia
|1'40.838
|1.439
|12
| Tito Rabat
|Ducati
|1'41.013
|1.614
|View full results
Related video
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Event
|Catalan GP
|Author
|Rachit Thukral