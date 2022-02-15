Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP / Mandalika February Testing News

Change of MotoGP status has brought Vinales "calmness"

MotoGP race winner Maverick Vinales says racing with a concession manufacturer again in 2022 has brought him “calmness” as it will allow him more test days to understand the Aprila.

Change of MotoGP status has brought Vinales "calmness"
Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The nine-time MotoGP race winner embarks on his first full campaign with Aprilia in 2022, having joined the marque from last year's Aragon Grand Prix after losing his place with Yamaha amidst a major fallout.

As the only manufacturer on the grid yet to win a race, having scored one podium to date at last year's British Grand Prix with Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia operates under results-based concession rules, something afforded to all new and struggling manufacturers.

Concession marques have a bigger engine allocation and are, crucially, permitted to carry out in-season testing with race riders.

Vinales is aware of the benefits this will bring him as he continues to adapt to the Aprilia, having already previously worked under such circumstances at Suzuki in 2015 and 2016.

"The correct word is it brings me calmness, because I know if one weekend I'm not able to find the set-up, we have many test days where we can take profit to find a better set-up," Vinales said after the Indonesia test when asked how he felt about Aprilia's concessions.

"We're going to take the maximum profit of the benefits, which I think will be very positive, especially for the tracks we're going to race maybe two, three weeks later on.

"To have already good feedback from a test is always very positive. However, I'm here to work very hard, especially to push myself at the maximum.

"It's a very demanding challenge because it's not easy to change from just a few races to arrive here on top as soon as possible, it's quite complicated.

"But I think it's possible, so step by step I'm getting better on the bike and the team understands a bit more what I need to be fast."

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: MotoGP

Vinales ended last weekend's Mandalika test eighth overall and showed reasonably competitive race pace over a long run.

Although he admitted after the Sepang test that his adaptation to the Aprilia is taking "much longer" than he'd hoped, Vinales feels he is moving in the right direction and believes race weekend running will be more beneficial to him going forward.

"We understand many things, these three days [in Indonesia] were very important for us because even with the struggles we were able to be on a track where grip was very low to understand how the bike was working," he added.

Read Also:

"I feel I'm better on race rhythm than on one lap, especially because I just put on one tyre and I didn't finish my second lap.

"However, I feel like we are on the way that our way of working is quite correct and I'm feeling better with the bike.

"Still, we need laps. As I said, I need racing days, race weekends to see the procedure, how to work, how the bike is working on 40-minute sessions.

"However, I feel optimistic because even if my feeling with the bike is not perfect, we are able to be inside the top five, especially on rhythm."

shares
comments
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike
Previous article

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP to make Indonesia track tweaks after test troubles Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

MotoGP to make Indonesia track tweaks after test troubles

Yamaha hints at rival interest in Quartararo for 2023
MotoGP

Yamaha hints at rival interest in Quartararo for 2023

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Mandalika February Testing Prime
MotoGP

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

Maverick Viñales More from
Maverick Viñales
Aprilia signs ex-Alonso F1 trainer to help Vinales in MotoGP Sepang February Testing
MotoGP

Aprilia signs ex-Alonso F1 trainer to help Vinales in MotoGP

Vinales “very sad” MotoGP season ending after “very late” start Valencia GP
MotoGP

Vinales “very sad” MotoGP season ending after “very late” start

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime
MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

Aprilia Racing Team More from
Aprilia Racing Team
Aprilia reveals livery for full factory MotoGP debut
MotoGP

Aprilia reveals livery for full factory MotoGP debut

Vinales “needs much more” before Aprilia feels like his Jerez November testing
MotoGP

Vinales “needs much more” before Aprilia feels like his

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Latest news

Change of MotoGP status has brought Vinales "calmness"
MotoGP MotoGP

Change of MotoGP status has brought Vinales "calmness"

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

MotoGP to make Indonesia track tweaks after test troubles
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP to make Indonesia track tweaks after test troubles

Yamaha hints at rival interest in Quartararo for 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha hints at rival interest in Quartararo for 2023

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals highlighted have the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
1 h
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Prime

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 4, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Prime

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Prime

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in MotoGP have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a change in contractual models followed by manufacturers. German Garcia Casanova investigates.

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.