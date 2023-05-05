Honda's Mir opens up on 'biggest challenge of my life'

The 2020 world champion with Suzuki has endured a torrid start to life as a factory Honda rider, having scored just five points from the first four rounds.

After Honda scored victory at the Americas Grand Prix with LCR’s Alex Rins, its Spanish GP weekend brought the Japanese manufacturer crashing down to earth as its best result on both races was a ninth from Takaaki Nakagami.

Mir crashed out of both races at Jerez, having only been able to qualify his RC213V in 20th.

Speaking about his challenging season so far, Mir said: “It’s not easy because to have control of yourself, it’s something that I’m struggling with a bit because I cannot see myself fighting for 18th or 17th. I can’t.

“When you are used to being in front and fighting on a bad day for seventh position, it’s not easy to be fighting for 18th and always trying and trying and trying, but never going forward.

“[It’s] the biggest [challenge] of my life.”

In the post-race test at Jerez on Monday, Honda rolled out its long-awaited chassis built by German manufacturer Kalex.

It was meant to be used at a private test last month, but never ran, with HRC test rider Stefan Bradl and Mir instead trying it last Monday.

Not much data was gathered on it, however, as Bradl crashed while using it and Mir suffered an electrical issue on his bike when he was running the frame.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Miquel Liso

“I only made one lap, because I had an electrical problem with the bike,” Mir said after the test.

“One lap is difficult to take any conclusions, but we must try it in a better way. Stefan was happy.

“The riding style of Stefan is a bit different. I’m sure that bike is different.

“On the out lap you feel it’s a bit different, but I don’t know if it’s faster. You understand that the concept is a little bit different.

“You have probably more feedback on what’s happening on the wheels. But I cannot say so much because in one lap warming up the tyres is not the proper way to speak about.”