Crutchlow was forced to withdraw from this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix and the following race at Misano owing to complications from recent arm pump surgery.

His MotoGP future beyond this year is still uncertain after Honda moved him out of his LCR ride to make fir Alex Marquez in 2021.

Linked to Aprilia, Crutchlow has previously expressed a keen interest in a move to the Italian marque, and once again a desire to go there if possible.

Aprilia is publicly sticking by Andrea Iannone while he awaits to see if his 18-month doping ban will be upheld, while Andrea Dovizioso’s departure from Ducati has complicated matters – though Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola has previously said it’s unlikely his team could afford Dovizioso.

When asked if he was having any thoughts of retirement owing to his injury woes, Crutchlow responded: “No. I want to be able to ride in a good way.

“I’m still fast, I proved that [Friday] morning [when I was eighth in FP1] with one arm on a very difficult bike at this track.

“What will be will be, if there’s an opportunity for me to ride next year.

“Obviously, yes, I still want to do the Aprilia option and go to Aprilia if I can go to Aprilia.

“I think it will be a great relationship for me and the team, I think I can do a good job, I think the bike has the potential to be on the podium and it would be good to be able to do that.”