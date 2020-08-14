MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP3 in
14 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone appeal delay “no issue” in Crutchlow’s Aprilia talks

shares
comments
Iannone appeal delay “no issue” in Crutchlow’s Aprilia talks
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 4:56 PM

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow says Andrea Iannone’s doping ban appeal hearing being delayed to October is “no issue” for him in negotiations with Aprilia over a 2021 MotoGP ride.

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola revealed on Thursday that Iannone’s appeal hearing to have his 18-month doping ban overturned at the Court of Arbitration for Sport has been delayed to October 15 upon request from the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Iannone was hit an 18-month ban back in April after he was found to have accidentally ingested a banned steroid during last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix weekend.

With cases of a similar nature leading to acquittal, Iannone and Aprilia believe the one-time MotoGP race winner should have been handed the same verdict.

Aprilia is standing by Iannone through the process and has repeatedly made its desire to retain him for 2021 plain.

However, in the past few months outgoing LCR rider Crutchlow has been linked to the seat alongside Aleix Espargaro next year.  

When asked on Friday in Austria if Iannone’s case being delayed threw a spanner in the works for his own negotiations with Aprilia, he responded: “No. Doesn’t throw a spanner in the works for me at all.

“I always knew the case was delayed till then. [So there is] no issue [in delaying discussions].”

Ahead of last month’s Spanish Grand Prix, Crutchlow said a move to Aprilia would be a “great deal” for him and believes he could bring a lot to the project.

"I think it's something that would excite me. It's an interesting project,” he said at the time.

"I think to put that bike on the podium and try and do a good job with it and try and develop it even more would be something I'd be very good at with the speed that I have.”

Crutchlow also said he’s “not interested” in moving back to World Superbikes with Honda in 2021.

When asked if there had been any further developments on his future plans during last weekend’s Czech GP weekend, Crutchlow had no updates to give.

The LCR rider was 14th overall at the end of Friday’s running at the Red Bull Ring, with the rain-hit FP2 potentially meaning he faces Q1 on Saturday should FP3 also be wet. 

Quartararo “can’t say” he will fight for Austria MotoGP win

Previous article

Quartararo “can’t say” he will fight for Austria MotoGP win
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Cal Crutchlow Shop Now , Andrea Iannone Shop Now
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
2h

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results

Laguna Seca: GT race summary
SRO America SRO America / News

Laguna Seca: GT race summary

WS: Roseville II: Golden Gate Racing Team race report
NASCAR NASCAR / News

WS: Roseville II: Golden Gate Racing Team race report

Why a Le Mans winner is heading into an “unknown world” Prime
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Special feature
1h

Why a Le Mans winner is heading into an “unknown world”

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule

Latest news

Iannone appeal delay “no issue” in Crutchlow’s Aprilia talks
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
13m

Iannone appeal delay “no issue” in Crutchlow’s Aprilia talks

Quartararo “can’t say” he will fight for Austria MotoGP win
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
33m

Quartararo “can’t say” he will fight for Austria MotoGP win

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races

Trending

1
Formula 1

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton

1h
2
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

3
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: KTM's Espargaro tops FP1

4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results

2h
5
SRO America

Laguna Seca: GT race summary

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Latest news

Iannone appeal delay “no issue” in Crutchlow’s Aprilia talks
MGP

Iannone appeal delay “no issue” in Crutchlow’s Aprilia talks

Quartararo “can’t say” he will fight for Austria MotoGP win
MGP

Quartararo “can’t say” he will fight for Austria MotoGP win

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues
MGP

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races
MGP

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Miller leads Lecuona in wet/dry FP2
MGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Miller leads Lecuona in wet/dry FP2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.