MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow ruled out of Jerez MotoGP after warm-up crash

Crutchlow ruled out of Jerez MotoGP after warm-up crash
By:
Jul 19, 2020, 10:59 AM

Cal Crutchlow has been forced to skip Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez following a massive crash in the warm-up session on Sunday morning.

The LCR Honda rider suffered a major fall at Turn 8 and had to take assistance from marshals to walk back to the medical centre for mandatory check-ups.

He reportedly visited a hospital for further checks and has now been ruled out of the season opener due to a back injury sustained in the crash.

The British rider, who will be out of contract at the end of this season, had qualified sixth for the race, second highest among the Honda riders after Marc Marquez, who will start the race from the front row of the grid.

He becomes the second MotoGP rider to be ruled out of the first of the two Jerez races after Suzuki’s Alex Rins, who picked up a shoulder injury after a big tumble at Turn 11 during qualifying on Saturday.

Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo qualified on pole for today’s 25-lap grand prix after firing in a new lap record in a dramatic session.

The works team Yamaha of Maverick Vinales and the Honda of reigning world champion Marc Marquez start alongside Quartararo on the front row.

Rins to miss Jerez MotoGP race after being declared unfit

Rins to miss Jerez MotoGP race after being declared unfit

