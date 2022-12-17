Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ducati "not worried" about its MotoGP secrets going to KTM
MotoGP News

Crutchlow didn’t expect Yamaha MotoGP test role to be as difficult

Three-time MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow admits he didn’t expect his role as Yamaha’s official test rider to be “as difficult as what it is”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Crutchlow didn’t expect Yamaha MotoGP test role to be as difficult
Listen to this article

After retiring from racing full-time at the end of 2020, Britain’s Crutchlow joined Yamaha – with which he made his MotoGP debut in 2011 with Tech3 – as its official test rider.

Crutchlow carries out private tests for Yamaha in both Europe and Japan, and is also its first reserve rider – with Crutchlow contesting the final six races of 2022 with RNF after Andrea Dovizioso retired from racing after the San Marino Grand Prix.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Crutchlow revealed that “I have 27 staff come to a test, it’s a full effort” and Yamaha generally has “four garages full of stuff”.

But this makes his job harder, as if none of the updates work then there is “nothing I can do”.

Speaking about his role, he said: “It's an important role. It's quite a difficult role.

“I didn't think it'd be as difficult as what it is from a standpoint of I can still ride the bike, I'm still fast, I'm still able to do my job very well.

“And I've always had a very good ability to be able to feel something very fast.

“You know what I used to take a lot of the other orders a full day, I could have told them the same thing really in a very short space of time and that's why I believe why Yamaha selected me as a test rider.

Cal Crutchlow, RNF MotoGP Racing

Cal Crutchlow, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The problem with that was I was never fast enough to be right in front of it all the time in MotoGP, but that's the way it works.

“These guys that are at the front, a lot of the time they don't care, they just want to go as fast as possible.

“So, it makes it difficult because I want to make it better for the guys I'm working with, and you have this sense of satisfaction when they do well, like last year, Fabio [Quartararo] winning the title, but he won the title on a bike that was not the best out there.

“But it also makes the job difficult because if the bike is not getting any better, then there's nothing I can do because it's the engineers that have to bring the parts and you have to evaluate it.

“But they [the riders] get through the same selection as what I do. It's just they have to do it in a session.”

Crutchlow told Motorsport.com in November that he’s never seen Yamaha work as hard as it has done in developing its 2023 bike, following a difficult campaign in which Quartararo was unable to defend his title.

However, while Yamaha’s new engine was praised by Quartararo during September’s Misano test, he was left baffled by it not working well during November’s post-race test in Valencia.

Crutchlow will continue as Yamaha’s test rider for 2023, before taking on a new role in 2024 – though he is yet to reveal what that will be.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Ducati "not worried" about its MotoGP secrets going to KTM
Previous article

Ducati "not worried" about its MotoGP secrets going to KTM
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
How Yamaha lost its satellite MotoGP team for 2023
MotoGP

How Yamaha lost its satellite MotoGP team for 2023

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP
MotoGP

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Prime
MotoGP

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Latest news

Crutchlow didn’t expect Yamaha MotoGP test role to be as difficult
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow didn’t expect Yamaha MotoGP test role to be as difficult

Three-time MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow admits he didn’t expect his role as Yamaha’s official test rider to be “as difficult as what it is”.

Liberty's product over profit focus key to F1 boom, says Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1

Liberty's product over profit focus key to F1 boom, says Brawn

Formula 1’s dramatic popularity boom is the result of new owner Liberty Media having a unique mindset in its running of the sport, reckons Ross Brawn.

The driver who’s waited three years for his Japan racing dream
Super Formula Super Formula

The driver who’s waited three years for his Japan racing dream

It’s been a long wait, but next season HPD scholarship winner Raoul Hyman is finally about to get the chance to race in Japan that eluded him when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Aston Martin first to reveal 2023 F1 car launch date
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin first to reveal 2023 F1 car launch date

Aston Martin has become the first team to reveal the launch date of its 2023 Formula 1 car.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races Prime

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

With the expansion of the calendar to 21 grands prix and the introduction of sprint races, the 2023 MotoGP season will take the riders to almost 1,300 kilometres of more competition than this year, a factor that forces adjustments in their physical preparations.

MotoGP
Dec 9, 2022
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Prime

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Surname pressure is something many have had to deal with in their motorsport careers. And while Luca Marini doesn’t have that, his familial relation and the team he rides for in MotoGP have cast a brighter spotlight on his progress. But, as he has shown in 2022 – and as he reveals to Motorsport.com – Marini is so much more than just the brother of a legend.

MotoGP
Dec 6, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo? Prime

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo had a 91-point lead over rival Francesco Bagnaia after the German Grand Prix, a seemingly impregnable gap to overcome in the remaining 10 races. But as the Frenchman struggled for pace with his Yamaha, Bagnaia stormed back into contention and swept to Ducati's first riders' title since 2007

MotoGP
Nov 25, 2022
Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests Prime

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests

After a run on Honda's 2023 prototype MotoGP bike, six-time champion Marc Marquez made his pessimism clear with his initial reaction. But the Japanese marque has made leadership changes behind closed doors - and a more representative bike promised for the Malaysia test in February could placate Marquez.

MotoGP
Nov 23, 2022
Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems Prime

Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems

While new MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia might not be the loudest rider on the grid, his calm exterior belies a steely backbone. His part in turning around Ducati's fortunes at the start of the year, when displeased with a new engine concept, shows the strength of his character.

MotoGP
Nov 16, 2022
Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough Prime

Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough

OPINION: Despite the superiority exhibited by the Ducati in 2022, the context in which Francesco Bagnaia became MotoGP world champion means that both the rider and the Italian marque merit the same recognition that the brand and Casey Stoner received after their 2007 title

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2022
Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending Prime

Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending

OPINION: MotoGP’s fifth last round showdown of the modern era delivered a tense finale despite the predictable outcome, as Francesco Bagnaia ended 15 years of pain for Ducati. But as emotions ran high for the Italian marque, a final victory for a departing Japanese rival tinged the campaign’s conclusion with sadness.

MotoGP
Nov 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.