Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda
MotoGP / British GP News

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha

By:

Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow says MotoGP points leader Fabio Quartararo isn't doing anything special on his M1 in 2021 and is simply "making the difference" on the bike.

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha

Quartararo has won four races so far in the 2021 season and currently leads the standings by 47 points ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The next-best Yamaha rider in the standings is seventh-placed Maverick Vinales, who only scored one win and one other podium before his ousting from the team for trying to blow up his bike's engine in the Styrian GP.

Valentino Rossi on the third factory M1 on the grid in 2021 has only scored 28 points and is down in 19th in the standings.

Crutchlow has observed that the Frenchman isn't doing anything radically different on the Yamaha to be as quick as he is, while praising his "stubbornness" when it comes to bike set-up.

"Nothing, settings are quite close," Crutchlow replied when asked if Quartararo is doing anything special on his Yamaha.

"They all prefer something different to what I use at the test team, but what Maverick used at the start of the season when he won was what I used in testing.

"Fabio, he rides a bit different, the taller the guy the less the bike moves, the smaller the guy the more the bike moves.

"So, I prefer the bike a little bit bigger in some areas. So, Fabio he's making the difference because the others have what he has, so do I when I go testing.

"So, he's just riding fantastic, he's riding in a great way, he's great to work with as well.

Read Also:

"But I also like that… with Maverick I like to work with Maverick because he listens and if you say it's better, he takes it.

"I like Fabio because he doesn't take it, on the other hand, because then he's stuck to his guns and he's doing well with what he's got.

"But in the end I will find some things that they will also use. He feels comfortable with his setting, my setting on my bike is never going to work with Fabio.

"But my electronics or a linkage or a swingarm that I find will, and some stuff has.

"But I like his stubbornness of 'this is what I ride, I don't need to touch the bike', which he very rarely does, and he just rides it and he's doing very, very well.

"But when you're 21 you're not so worried about the setting of the bike, you're just worried about going fast. They just want to be at the top of the leaderboards."

Crutchlow will partner Quartararo at the factory Yamaha squad this weekend at Silverstone in place of the sacked Vinales.

It's unclear yet if Crutchlow – who retired at the end of 2020 – will complete the 2021 campaign with Yamaha.

Tickets
shares
comments
Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda

Previous article

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda
Load comments

Trending

1
Le Mans

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

2
Formula 1

Tsunoda's rookie struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri

6 h
3
IndyCar

Grosjean ready to tackle Indy and other ovals, says race engineer

20 h
4
IMSA

Cadillac announces WEC, IMSA programmes with new LMDh contender

1 h
5
General

Motorsport LLC adds auto enthusiast WorldCarFans.com to business portfolio

Latest news
Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha

29m
Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda

23 h
Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"
MotoGP

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"

Aug 23, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

Aug 23, 2021
Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season
Video Inside
MotoGP

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season

Aug 20, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Marquez says his pre-injury self could fight for title on 2021 Honda 00:58
MotoGP
2 h

MotoGP: Marquez says his pre-injury self could fight for title on 2021 Honda

MotoGP: Aprilia wants Vinales to race its bike this season 00:37
MotoGP
Aug 21, 2021

MotoGP: Aprilia wants Vinales to race its bike this season

MotoGP: Lewis Duncan comments on Vinales' departure 05:59
MotoGP
Aug 20, 2021

MotoGP: Lewis Duncan comments on Vinales' departure

Moto GP: Yamaha and Vinales part ways with immediate effect 00:57
MotoGP
Aug 20, 2021

Moto GP: Yamaha and Vinales part ways with immediate effect

MotoGP: Calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled 00:22
MotoGP
Aug 19, 2021

MotoGP: Calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled

More from
Lewis Duncan
Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"
MotoGP

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"

Maverick Vinales – A timeline of his Yamaha MotoGP exit
Video Inside
MotoGP

Maverick Vinales – A timeline of his Yamaha MotoGP exit

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Austrian GP Prime
MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Trending Today

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

Tsunoda's rookie struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda's rookie struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri

Grosjean ready to tackle Indy and other ovals, says race engineer
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean ready to tackle Indy and other ovals, says race engineer

Cadillac announces WEC, IMSA programmes with new LMDh contender
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac announces WEC, IMSA programmes with new LMDh contender

Motorsport LLC adds auto enthusiast WorldCarFans.com to business portfolio
General General

Motorsport LLC adds auto enthusiast WorldCarFans.com to business portfolio

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

Wittmann hails breakthrough after jumping to third in DTM title race
DTM DTM

Wittmann hails breakthrough after jumping to third in DTM title race

ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar unlikely to race this year
Video Inside
WEC WEC

ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar unlikely to race this year

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021

Latest news

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.