Crutchlow thinks MotoGP field "may as well not turn up" with Marquez on Ducati
Cal Crutchlow says he has always thought “the rest may as well not turn up” if Marc Marquez rides a Ducati MotoGP bike, which will be the case in 2024.
On Wednesday afternoon, Honda announced that it had mutually agreed with Marquez to terminate his four-year contract a season early.
He will now join Gresini to race a year-old Ducati, though the Italian outfit is yet to say anything publicly.
This comes amidst a difficult year for Honda and Marquez, in which he has scored just one grand prix podium in 14 rounds aboard the uncompetitive RC213V.
Yamaha test rider Crutchlow raced for Honda from 2016 to 2020 with LCR, with his time coinciding with Marquez's dominant period with the marque when he won four of his six premier class titles.
Speaking last weekend at the Japanese GP prior to Honda's announcement, Crutchlow reiterated his belief that Marquez is the best rider on the grid, even under his current Honda troubles.
"I've always said if Marc goes on a Ducati, the rest may as well not turn up," Crutchlow said.
"I've always said this. So, for this reason, I don't want him to go. I want him to turn it around with Honda.
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
"But I also don't care. I want to watch a good race on the TV, so Marc is still I believe the best rider – talent – I've had the privilege to ride with, because obviously I was riding the Honda at the same time [as him].
"I knew what he was doing, I understood it – I just couldn't do it. The talent was incredible. I don't think he has lost this talent.
"I just think at the moment the bike is not letting him do what he used to be able to do. If it did, I still think he'd be in the front of the championship."
Marquez wrote on social media earlier on Wednesday that he was thankful for all Honda had given him, branding his tenure with the Japanese brand as "unrepeatable".
To date, Marquez has won six world titles with Honda, 59 grand prix victories, 101 podiums and scored 64 pole positions.
Marquez thanks Honda for “unrepeatable” MotoGP tenure following exit announcement
The timeline of Marquez's bombshell split with Honda in MotoGP
Latest news
Bathurst 1000: Kostecki fastest in crash-affected qualifying
Bathurst 1000: Kostecki fastest in crash-affected qualifying Bathurst 1000: Kostecki fastest in crash-affected qualifying
Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties
Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties
Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice
Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice
Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two
Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.