Crutchlow to get three MotoGP wildcards in 2024 with Yamaha

Crutchlow will take part in the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, the British GP at Silverstone and the San Marino GP at Misano around his testing duties.

As part of the new concession rules for 2024, Yamaha is permitted to field six wildcard entries across the campaign.

It is unclear if Yamaha will utilise Crutchlow for any more beyond the San Marino GP.

At present, Honda, KTM and Aprilia can also field six wildcards under the concessions system, while Ducati is permitted to none.

KTM has already announced plans for two wildcards in 2024, with Dani Pedrosa taking part in this weekend’s Spanish GP, while Pol Espargaro will race the RC16 at Mugello.

Aprilia and Honda are fielding wildcards also this weekend at Jerez, with Lorenzo Savadori in for the former and Stefan Bradl at HRC.

Yamaha currently sits fourth in the manufacturers’ table after a tricky start to the 2024 season, with just one top 10 finish to its credit.

The Japanese marque is set to test a completely new M1 on Monday at Jerez.

Crutchlow raced with Yamaha in World Superbikes before debuting in MotoGP with the Japanese marque at the Tech3 satellite squad in 2011.

He raced for the team between 2011 and 2013, scoring six podiums on the YZR-M1 before moving to Ducati in 2014 and then to LCR Honda from 2015.

On the Honda, Crutchlow won three grands prix between across 2016 and 2018, ending a drought for British riders dating back to 1977.

He remained with LCR before retiring from racing at the end of 2020 to take up a test rider role with Yamaha from 2021.

He made four starts in 2021, first as a stand-in for the injured Franco Morbidelli at Petronas SRT, and then at the factory Yamaha squad in place of the ousted Maverick Vinales.

He replaced Andrea Dovizioso at RNF for the final six rounds of 2022 when the Italian retired after the San Marino GP, and made a wildcard start for Yamaha in Japan last year.

The British rider finished 13th in the wet Japanese race.