Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen MotoGP
MotoGP News

Mir: Current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title

By:

Joan Mir admits his current Suzuki package is “probably not enough to fight for the title” as he “couldn’t expect much more” than third in the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. 

Mir: Current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title

Mir’s difficulties in qualifying on the Suzuki in 2021 continued at Assen, with the Suzuki rider once again forced to fight his way through from the fourth row of the grid in 10th.

With the Suzuki lacking the rear ride height device of its rivals, Mir had to make aggressive moves as he worked his way through the order and managed to salvage his third podium of the season.

Mir admits this podium ahead of the summer break was “important” for both himself and Suzuki, but concedes his current bike isn’t strong enough to defend his title at present.

“I think that it will be a boost of energy to try to be better on the second part of the season,” Mir, who is 55 points off the championship lead, said.

“Like this with this package it’s probably not enough to fight for the title, so me must work on it, work on the bike, work on myself, always try to improve more.

“But I’m so happy about the race overall because I think we couldn’t expect much more from this race.

“These two guys [Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales] were really, really fast all weekend.

“They rode the bike in a really good level and it was really difficult for me to be close to them.

“But I did what I had to do on the first laps, always it’s really to difficult to overtake Honda and Ducatis, it’s always a nightmare.

“But I tried to do my maximum and do clever overtakes. Of course, I’m always struggling to overtake the Ducatis, so maybe some overtake is a bit on the limit.

“I never touch [anyone] but I always make some block pass to them, so sorry for these overtakes but it’s always really difficult.

“Jack [Miller] will be angry because again the overtake was a block pass and I don’t like to make these overtakes, but he’s fast on the straights and he brakes hard. So, it’s difficult.”

Mir says Suzuki bringing its own rear ride height device for the second half of the season will be pivotal, but also notes that the marque needs to get to the bottom of its woes in qualifying.

“First, we must work on the device because there are a lot of tracks that this device can make a huge difference to start in the same position as the others,” he said.

“So, this we must do. Then to work a little bit on the details of the bike that always make the difference.

“So, for my part we have to understand with the team what we need to be stronger on qualifying to make a good lap time because always the pace that I’m able to do is not far from the lap that I do in qualifying pushing like an animal.

“So, it’s difficult to understand but we will find a solution.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen MotoGP

Previous article

Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen MotoGP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

19 h
2
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Styrian GP

2 h
3
Formula 1

Haas F1 boss Steiner presents ‘Mazespin’ gift to Mazepin

4
Formula 1

Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles

8 h
5
Supercars

S5000 added to Supercars Superlicence list

Latest news
Mir: Current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title
MotoGP

Mir: Current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title

51m
Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen MotoGP

3 h
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime
MotoGP

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

5 h
Rossi: Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit won’t influence 2022 decision
Video Inside
MotoGP

Rossi: Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit won’t influence 2022 decision

6 h
Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

9 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen 00:37
MotoGP
30m

MotoGP: Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen

MotoGP: Rossi says Vinales’ Yamaha exit won’t influence 2022 decision 02:51
MotoGP
31m

MotoGP: Rossi says Vinales’ Yamaha exit won’t influence 2022 decision

MotoGP: Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 00:38
MotoGP
7 h

MotoGP: Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022

MotoGP: Vinales denies Aprilia link, considers Yamaha options 00:46
MotoGP
Jun 27, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales denies Aprilia link, considers Yamaha options

MotoGP: Quartararo heads Yamaha 1-2 win in Assen 00:46
MotoGP
Jun 27, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo heads Yamaha 1-2 win in Assen

More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen MotoGP Dutch GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen MotoGP

Rossi: Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit won’t influence 2022 decision
Video Inside
MotoGP

Rossi: Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit won’t influence 2022 decision

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Joan Mir More from
Joan Mir
Mir battling “strange” braking issues in German MotoGP qualifying German GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Mir battling “strange” braking issues in German MotoGP qualifying

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo suit comments German GP
MotoGP

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo suit comments

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Doha GP Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Team Suzuki MotoGP More from
Team Suzuki MotoGP
Rins: Zarco “destroyed” my Assen MotoGP race with “idiot move” Dutch GP
MotoGP

Rins: Zarco “destroyed” my Assen MotoGP race with “idiot move”

Suzuki: Rins doing "what we asked of him" amid crash run German GP
MotoGP

Suzuki: Rins doing "what we asked of him" amid crash run

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within Prime
MotoGP

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within

Trending Today

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's F1 victory burnout

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Styrian GP

Haas F1 boss Steiner presents ‘Mazespin’ gift to Mazepin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas F1 boss Steiner presents ‘Mazespin’ gift to Mazepin

Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes investigating if "wacky" set-up led to Styria struggles

S5000 added to Supercars Superlicence list
Supercars Supercars

S5000 added to Supercars Superlicence list

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Hendrick Motorsports' plane crash takes lives
NASCAR NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports' plane crash takes lives

2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule released
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule released

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday, Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as Oriol Puigdemont writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
5 h
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Prime

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021

Latest news

Mir: Current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Current Suzuki "not enough" to fight for MotoGP title

Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “impressed” by his charge from 20th in Assen MotoGP

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

Rossi: Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit won’t influence 2022 decision
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit won’t influence 2022 decision

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.