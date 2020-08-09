MotoGP
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
MotoGP / Czech GP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Czech Grand Prix?

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Czech Grand Prix?
By:
Aug 9, 2020, 5:47 AM

Brno in Czech Republic will host the third round of the 2020 MotoGP season on August 9. Here's how you can watch the Czech GP on TV in your country.

Avintia Ducati's Johann Zarco will start the race from pole position after putting an impressive performance in qualifying to the surprise of his rivals.

He will be joined on the front row by championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who crashed his Petronas Yamaha in the final stages of qualifying. 

Quartararo's teammate Franco Morbidelli will line up third, ahead of Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

The factory Yamahas of Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi could only qualify fifth and tenth respectively, while Andrea Dovizioso endured his worst ever qualifying result and will start down in 18th place.

The two Repsol Hondas of Alex Marquez and Stefan Bradl - standing in for the injured Marc Marquez - qualified dead last in 20th and 21st respectively.

What time does the Czech MotoGP start today?

The Czech GP will get underway at Brno at 2pm local time (CEST) on Sunday. The race will be run over 21 laps and last approximately 45 minutes.

  • Date: Sunday, 9th August 2020 
  • Start time: 2:00pm CEST / 1:00pm BST / 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT / 5:30pm IST / 9pm JST / 10pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Czech MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Czech MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN (live)
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the Czech MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races online via their websites.

Weather forecast for Brno

Expect sunny conditions at Brno on Sunday, with a maximum temperature of 31C and a minimum temperature of 18C.

Brno MotoGP - Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'55.687
2 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'55.990 0.303
3 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'55.998 0.311
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'56.074 0.387
5 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'56.131 0.444
6 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'56.142 0.455
7 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'56.299 0.612
8 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'56.454 0.767
9 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'56.512 0.825
10 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'56.515 0.828
11 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'56.571 0.884
12 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'56.797 1.110
View full results

Brno MotoGP - Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'56.230
2 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'56.291 0.061
3 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'56.328 0.098
4 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'56.352 0.122
5 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'56.695 0.465
6 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'56.764 0.534
7 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'56.822 0.592
8 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'57.034 0.804
9 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'57.438 1.208
10 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'57.573 1.343
11 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'57.606 1.376
View full results
