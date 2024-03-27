All Series
MotoGP Portugal GP

Dall’Igna calls Bagnaia/Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash “very regrettable”

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has called Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez’s clash in the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix “very regrettable” but “any other comments would be utterly superfluous”.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing and Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing and Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Gresini Ducati’s Marquez and factory counterpart Bagnaia were battling for fifth in last Sunday’s grand prix at the Algarve International Circuit when they came to blows two laps from the end.

Marquez threw his GP23 up the inside of Bagnaia but ran wide, allowing the latter to try to retake the position, only for both to crash into each other when their lines converged.

The crash was deemed a racing incident by the FIM stewards, with an “angry” Bagnaia accepting of this verdict.

However, Marquez felt this clash was Bagnaia’s “mistake” and felt the reigning world champion’s actions were unwarranted given the minimal impact losing two points would have had on his title aspirations this early in the season.

Having held his debrief before Marquez’s, Bagnaia has yet to respond directly to the Gresini rider’s comments.

Speaking on the matter for the first time, Dall’Igna said in his debrief of the Portugal weekend on Ducati’s official website: “Very regrettable was the incident involving Pecco and Marc, which denied both the chance of scoring important points for the championship standings in a complex race in which they were unable to vie for the victory.

“In all honesty, any other comments would be utterly superfluous.”

Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager

Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Even before the crash, Bagnaia was outmatched by fellow GP24 riders Jorge Martin – who won the race for Pramac – and the Italian’s factory team-mate Enea Bastianini in second.

Dall’Igna said Bastianini’s return to a grand prix podium for the first time since last year’s Malaysian GP after qualifying on pole “counts as a win”.

“Ducati also gained second place on the podium with Enea: grit and determination for a very worthwhile result,” he added.

“It was most important for him to be up there at the front, he needed it, even more so being on a track that he felt his own.

“We are at the beginning of the season and, without any doubt, this second place counts as a win.”

