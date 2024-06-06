All Series
MotoGP

Dall’Igna: Signing Marquez creates “best team in Ducati history” in MotoGP

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna says signing Marc Marquez for its factory MotoGP squad to partner Francesco Bagnaia gives the marque “the best team” in its history.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On Wednesday 5 June, Ducati officially announced it had signed eight-time world champion Marquez to a two-year factory deal – confirming Motorsport.com reports earlier in the week.

It came as Marquez forced Ducati management into a U-turn on its decision to promote Jorge Martin to the factory squad, after the former said no to the prospect of racing for Pramac with a works bike.

Fearing the prospect of losing the talent and marketing might of Marquez to a rival manufacturer, it was force to let Martin walk to Aprilia, where has signed a multi-year deal.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italy in the wake of the announcement, Dall’Igna says Marquez and reigning double MotoGP world champion Bagnaia creates the strongest team Ducati has ever had.

“We have chosen Marc to have two title-winning riders, with him and Pecco in the box the chances of winning increase,” he said.

“It was a complicated decision, both from a sporting and human point of view, but now we are convinced that we have the best team in the history of Ducati.”

Dall’Igna added: “Knowing that Marquez can make a difference with the Ducati.

“Our bike has reached incredible levels, so having two riders like Marquez and Bagnaia in the factory team increases the chances of winning the world championship, which is our goal.

“Anything can happen in racing, so having two riders capable of fighting for the title is the best thing.”

Dall’Igna noted that Ducati “tried until the end” to engineer a scenario where it could keep Martin and Marquez within its stable for 2025.

With Marquez and Bagnaia already having flashpoints on track in 2024 (they collided in Portugal and banged fairings as they fought for victory at Jerez), the former’s ability to force Ducati to give him a factory seat has been seen as a potential spark in growing tensions when they become team-mates.

While Dall’Igna isn’t worried about bike development suffering if a major rivalry emerges between Marquez and Bagnaia, he is “concerned about sports management”.

“From the point of view of the development of the bike I am not worried,” he said.

“We have our philosophy, we do not focus on a single rider, but we take into account all the riders for the development of the bike, so Marquez is already helping us this year.

“On the other hand, I am more concerned about sports management: the atmosphere we currently have in the Ducati team is wonderful, and the goal is to continue having it next year.

“Bagnaia has already shown what he is capable of, he is doing fantastic things on top of of the bike.

“He is our flagship, we signed the renewal with him before the start of the [2024] championship.”

