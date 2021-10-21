Darryn Binder says Moto3 to MotoGP jump a “no-brainer”

On Thursday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Misano, Yamaha announced it had agreed a deal with RNF Racing – which is rebranding from Petronas SRT in 2022 – for it to continue being its satellite team in MotoGP next year.

At the same time Yamaha also announced it had agreed a deal with SRT Moto3 rider Binder to step up to the premier class with RNF Racing in 2022, with an option to extend into 2023.

Binder has ridden in Moto3 since 2015, but currently only has one win to his name and has come nowhere near a title tilt, leading many to question the decision to promote him straight to MotoGP.

This is in stark contrast to the last rider to come straight from Moto3 to MotoGP, Jack Miller in 2015, who had won six races in 2014 and missed the title by just two points.

Despite this, Binder – younger brother of double MotoGP race winner Brad Binder – says the opportunity to join RNF in 2022 was one he couldn't turn down, but appreciates the task ahead of him is a difficult one.

"It feels unreal today, I feel like I'm in a different world right now," Binder said of his MotoGP promotion.

"It's a childhood dream to ride in MotoGP, not everybody gets this opportunity and I definitely never expected to come from Moto3.

"So, I'm super excited, it's a huge step forward, so it's going to be a really big learning curve for me.

"But I'm super excited, I'm ready to work as hard as I can and it all starts at the end of the year when I get the first ride on the M1."

He added: "It's definitely an opportunity that you just can't turn down, it's a no-brainer for me.

"It's definitely going to be a big step. I'll definitely be asking my brother a lot of questions and I'm going to be trying to follow in his footsteps very closely over the holiday to train and try and get ready for the bigger bike.

"But from my side I definitely feel like I've been in Moto3 for way too long, I'm quite big, so I feel like my size should suit the bigger bike a bit better.

"It's going to be a huge learning curve, but I'm up for the hard work and I'll do my best to just try and get stronger and stronger."