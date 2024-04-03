Di Giannantonio "surprised day by day" by VR46 MotoGP team's approach

The Italian joins VR46 for the 2024 season after losing his Gresini ride to Marc Marquez for this year.

Last year's Qatar Grand Prix winner has never been part of the VR46 Academy stable, but has been left "surprised" by the level of support he has received from the structure so far in 2024.

"Well, let's say the structure of VR46 is huge, it's incredible," he said.

"Day by day they are surprising me more and more, because the focus of everyone is to bring everything to the rider, to protect the rider, to try to make the rider shine.

"So, it's not like a company who does it just for business. It's a team that wants to win and to give the maximum to the riders to win.

"So, it gives me a boost and confidence to push and to stay focused always.

"So, for sure with their help, I'm learning, I'm improving. I'm sure that during the year you will see some changes on my side."

Because Di Giannantonio – who sits 10th in the standings after two rounds in 2024 – is still not a VR46 Academy member, his training programme differs from that of Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

And while he plans to hold some of his training sessions with the VR46 Academy, he will largely continue with his own programme.

"I'm part of the team, not part of the academy," he added.

"So it's different. And I will continue to live in Rome, because we thought that it was better to continue to have my programme, that at the end of last year was working.

"So just mix the few things they can bring to me and maybe I can also bring to them for the other riders.

"So, we are planning to do some sessions together because for sure they can help me in some ways.

"They will follow me a bit more on the training set-up. And I have like their full support if I need to do one extra day or something, they can help me.

"And it's a new thing for me because all the riders organise our weekly routine by ourselves and having a team also at home that can help you in trainings and organising for the preparation for the races is a great step for me."