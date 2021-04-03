MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Ducati riders unexpectedly led the way in Friday practice for the second round of the 2021 MotoGP team, with factory rider Jack Miller topping FP2 by over three tenths from teammate Francesco Bagnaia. Johann Zarco was third for Pramac while Fabio Quartararo was the top non-Ducati rider in fourth, over four tenths off the pace on the factory Yamaha.

What time does the Doha MotoGP start today?

The Doha GP will get underway at 20:00, the same time as last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

The race distance is set at 22 laps.

Date : Su n day, April 4, 2021

Start time : 20:00 local time /17:00 GMT / 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 22:30 IST / 2:00 JST (Monday) / 3:00 AEST (Monday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Doha Grand Prix session timings

Session Local time GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT/ AEST JST IST FP1 15:40 12:40 13:40 14:40 8:40 5:40 23:40 21:40 18:10 FP2 20:00 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 4:00 2:00 22:30 FP3 15:15 12:15 13:15 14:15 8:15 5:15 23:15 21:15 17:45 FP4 19:20 16:20 17:20 18:20 12:20 9:20 2:20 1:20 21:50 Qualifying 20:00 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 3:00 2:00 22:30 Warm up 15:40 12:40 13:40 14:40 8:40 5:40 22:40 21:40 18:10 Race 20:00 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 3:00 2:00 22:30

How can I watch the Doha MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Doha MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Doha MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

