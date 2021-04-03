MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP4 in
02 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
77 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
98 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
133 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
147 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
161 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
189 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
203 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
224 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP / Doha GP / Practice report

Doha MotoGP: Quartararo tops wind-affected FP3, Mir to Q1

By:

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo topped a wind-affected FP2 for the Doha Grand Prix, as MotoGP world champion Joan Mir once again missed the Q2 cut.

Doha MotoGP: Quartararo tops wind-affected FP3, Mir to Q1

The wind had picked up considerably for the start of FP3, with a lot of dust being blown onto the Losail circuit which guaranteed there would be no combined time improvements.

Tech 3 KTM rider Iker Lecuona set the early pace in the session with a 1m58.073s, before Quartararo moved ahead on his Yamaha with a 1m56.912s.

The Frenchman wasn’t happy with the feeling on his M1 on Friday in the lower grip conditions experienced by much of the field because of the humidity.

He continued to better his pace to a 1m56.723s, though Mir would depose him 10 minutes later with a 1m56.450s on his Suzuki.

Mir blamed a strategy gaffe by his Suzuki team on Friday evening in FP2 for stopping him advancing directly into Q2, with the Spaniard forced to go through Q1 for the second week in a row later today.

Mir's time would remain the benchmark until the final three minutes, when teammate Alex Rins moved to the top of the order with a 1m56.347s.

Rins looked set to end FP3 leading a Suzuki 1-2, but Quartararo produced a 1m56.064s at the death to end the session on top – though Ducati’s Jack Miller remains fastest of all on combined times courtesy of his 1m53.145s from FP2.

The Suzuki duo rounded out the top three, Rins safely into Q2 with his FP2 effort while Mir will join all four KTM riders, Honda’s Pol Espargaro and Valentino Rossi in Q1 later this evening.

Danilo Petrucci was fourth on his Tech 3 KTM, but is only 12th on combined times and heads into Q2, while fifth-placed Maverick Vinales on the Yamaha will contest Q2.

Petronas SRT’s Franco Morbidelli, who was sixth in FP3, will join Vinales in Q2, with the remainder of the top 10 in the session – Avintia’s Enea Bastianini, LCR’s Alex Marquez, Rossi and Espargaro – all facing Q1.

Francesco Bagnaia was the only factory Ducati rider to complete some laps in FP3, the Italian 14th, while Miller, Pramac duo Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin and Avintia’s Luca Marini didn’t set times.

All but Marini of that quartet secured their Q2 places on Friday, with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro (17th) and Honda’s Stefan Bradl (16th) the last of the direct entrants into the pole shootout session.

Qualifying for the Doha GP gets underway at 8pm local time.

FP3 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'56.064
2 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'56.347 0.283
3 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'56.450 0.386
4 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'56.614 0.550
5 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'56.647 0.583
6 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'56.660 0.596
7 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'56.668 0.604
8 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'56.701 0.637
9 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'56.718 0.654
10 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'56.789 0.725
11 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'56.855 0.791
12 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'56.933 0.869
13 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'56.981 0.917
14 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'57.335 1.271
15 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'57.378 1.314
16 6 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'57.450 1.386
17 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'58.633 2.569
18 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 2'03.348 7.284
19 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati
20 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati
21 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati
22 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Previous article

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Doha GP
Sub-event FP3
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
GT

What did NASCAR driver Kevin Conway do after winning ROTY? He became a world champion...

2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

4
MotoGP

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

7h
5
MotoGP

Doha MotoGP: Quartararo tops wind-affected FP3, Mir to Q1

41min
Latest news
Doha MotoGP: Quartararo tops wind-affected FP3, Mir to Q1
MotoGP

Doha MotoGP: Quartararo tops wind-affected FP3, Mir to Q1

41m
MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

4h
Rossi “not fast enough” ahead of Doha MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP

Rossi “not fast enough” ahead of Doha MotoGP qualifying

4h
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

5h
MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

7h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Mar 27, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

The last 20 winners in MotoGP 03:20
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

The last 20 winners in MotoGP

All Ducati Corse riders 03:30
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All Ducati Corse riders

All official Yamaha Factory Racing riders 02:04
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All official Yamaha Factory Racing riders

More from
Lewis Duncan
Seven riders hit with pitlane starts for irresponsible riding Doha
Moto3 / Breaking news

Seven riders hit with pitlane starts for irresponsible riding

Rossi “not fast enough” ahead of Doha MotoGP qualifying Qatar GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi “not fast enough” ahead of Doha MotoGP qualifying

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Doha GP Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
5h
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021

Trending Today

What did NASCAR driver Kevin Conway do after winning ROTY? He became a world champion...
GT GT / Interview

What did NASCAR driver Kevin Conway do after winning ROTY? He became a world champion...

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Doha MotoGP: Quartararo tops wind-affected FP3, Mir to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Doha MotoGP: Quartararo tops wind-affected FP3, Mir to Q1

Ricciardo promised ride in Earnhardt Chevrolet in new podium bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo promised ride in Earnhardt Chevrolet in new podium bet

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news

Doha MotoGP: Quartararo tops wind-affected FP3, Mir to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Doha MotoGP: Quartararo tops wind-affected FP3, Mir to Q1

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Rossi “not fast enough” ahead of Doha MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi “not fast enough” ahead of Doha MotoGP qualifying

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.