All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
MotoGP

Dorna expects to make Indian MotoGP round decision imminently

MotoGP boss Carmelo Ezpeleta acknowledged a decision on the Indian Grand Prix must be made in the coming days after it appeared to be at risk of cancellation.

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Last week, Motorsport.com announced that the Buddh International Circuit round, initially scheduled for 20-22 September, is set to be axed from the calendar after the race promoters breached a contract with Dorna Sports.

In response to that, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, CEO of the Indian promoter, stated that the event would take place: "The race is planned. Everything that is flying around is rumours. All contractual obligations will be updated in June."

The issues arose over the promoter reportedly not paying certain vendors, including Dorna, but the organisers are confident it will be resolved after the Indian elections at the start of June. Motorsport.com understands the delay in payment corresponds to the inaugural race last year and not this year’s event.

"India is one of the things to look at. In these days it will be decided. We can't take long; next week or the following week at most," Ezpeleta said during a presentation at the Catalan Grand Prix which takes place this weekend.

It is understood that Dorna has been working to reschedule the Kazakhstan Grand Prix in the slot that might be vacated by the Indian round, having seen it postponed from its mid-June slot following flooding in the region.

However, that is yet to be certain until guarantees can be made that show the Sokol circuit is able to host MotoGP in September.

Kazakhstan track for 2023 MotoGP season

Kazakhstan track for 2023 MotoGP season

Photo by: MotoGP

“We have to see where we relocate Kazakhstan. In the next few days we will know something,” Ezpeleta added.

Previously MotoGP announced its intention to reschedule the Kazakh round in the second half of the season despite there being no obvious gap with 11 rounds between August and November.

The series had originally revealed a record-breaking 22-round calendar for 2024, but first the cancellation of the Argentina GP and then the postponement of the Kazakh round has brought it down to 20.

Argentina was scrubbed from the schedule due to government spending cuts under the country's new president.

Kazakhstan's postponement from its original June slot has opened up a three-week gap between the Italian GP at Mugello and the Dutch TT at Assen.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Germán Garcia Casanova
More from
Germán Garcia Casanova
MotoGP set to drop India from 2024 calendar, to be replaced by Kazakhstan

MotoGP set to drop India from 2024 calendar, to be replaced by Kazakhstan

MotoGP
MotoGP set to drop India from 2024 calendar, to be replaced by Kazakhstan
Martin would understand if Ducati picked ‘marketing beast’ Marquez for MotoGP 2025

Martin would understand if Ducati picked ‘marketing beast’ Marquez for MotoGP 2025

MotoGP
French GP
Martin would understand if Ducati picked ‘marketing beast’ Marquez for MotoGP 2025
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Latest news

Palou “struggling a little bit more” compared to last year’s Indy 500

Palou “struggling a little bit more” compared to last year’s Indy 500

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Palou “struggling a little bit more” compared to last year’s Indy 500
Ty Gibbs believes he's "definitely close" to first Cup win

Ty Gibbs believes he's "definitely close" to first Cup win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Ty Gibbs believes he's "definitely close" to first Cup win
How NASCAR's longest race became a proving ground for rising stars

How NASCAR's longest race became a proving ground for rising stars

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
How NASCAR's longest race became a proving ground for rising stars
F1 says Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia eyeing races

F1 says Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia eyeing races

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 says Thailand, South Korea and Indonesia eyeing races

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA