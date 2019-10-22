MotoGP
MotoGP / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Dovizioso concerned by Ducati performance at peak grip

Dovizioso concerned by Ducati performance at peak grip
By:
Oct 22, 2019, 12:43 PM

Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso has expressed his concern over his bike's lack of performance when the tyres offer peak grip, despite an impressive podium in Motegi.

Dovizioso charged late in the race on used rubber to put second-placed Fabio Quartararo under pressure and ultimately complete the podium within a second and a half of race winner Marc Marquez.

But with Quartararo struggling for tyres and Marquez managing fuel in the end, Dovizioso was left to rue a lack of performance in the first half of the race - most of which he spent stuck behind Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli.

"When the grip was good from everybody, I wasn't fast enough," Dovizioso said. "I was losing too much in the middle of the corners, I couldn't be faster than Morbidelli.

"Lap by lap the tyre dropped and in that case my bike was better and better, I was able to brake better and my laptime improved.

"Really happy about the last part of the race, because my feeling was really good, the laptime was good - but we are not fast when the grip is good.

This is something we have to analyse and study, because in the practice we're struggling to be on top, like in the beginning of the race.

"A bit disappointed about that, especially when you see the end of the race, I was really fast. But this is the situation, we have to analyse [it]."

Works squadmate Danilo Petrucci was likewise less competitive at the start of the Motegi race than at the end, but was ultimately downbeat about a ninth-place finish.

"Sincerely I'm really not happy about my position," Petrucci said. "At the beginning I struggle a lot with the front tyre, to stop the bike, the temperature of the front tyre was really really high. [It] was difficult for me to keep the pace of the front guys.

"Then I was able to get the temperature low and the feeling was better, but it was too late. The second part of the race, the feeling was better but for sure I struggled a lot.

"I couldn't be happy. For sure, the gap to the front guys [14 seconds to Marquez] is shorter, but it's not the race I wanted."

Read Also:

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rossi has 'perhaps hung around too long' - Burgess

Next article

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Japanese GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Danilo Petrucci , Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

