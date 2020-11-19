MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
FP1 in
15 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Portuguese GP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles in 2017-19 don’t feel like a loss

Tickets
shares
comments
Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles in 2017-19 don’t feel like a loss
By:

Andrea Dovizioso says the MotoGP titles he missed out on between 2017 and 2019 doesn’t “feel like we lost”, given how he started his career with Ducati in 2013. 

Dovizioso announced last week he will be taking a sabbatical in 2021 after failing to secure any option within MotoGP that kept the door open for a return in 2022. 

Making his MotoGP debut in 2008, Dovizioso has won 15 races in his time on Honda and Ducati machinery, and has finished runner-up in the championship on three occasions from 2017-2019 to Marc Marquez.

His first season with Ducati in 2013 proved difficult, with the Italian only managing two top five finishes on a largely uncompetitive package.

The 2020 campaign has been similarly tough for Dovizioso, with Michelin’s new tyre construction causing him issues throughout the season – though he still managed a victory at the Austrian GP.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he could be satisfied with his career should he not come back from his sabbatical, Dovizioso said: “Yes, I will be happy because I think what I did in my career, especially in the last three years with Ducati… we couldn’t win the title and it was our goal. 

“If I think about that three years, I don’t feel we lost because we came from very far and I think what we did together in the three years was something special.

“We were against Marc [Marquez] and Honda, so it was very, very difficult for us to beat them.

“But I’m very happy about those three years. I think we did important steps, a step on my career, on what I was able to show. 

“So, about that I’m really happy. But in this moment, I really wanna believe for the future, about the future.” 

Read Also:

Dovizioso was reportedly close to a test rider deal with Yamaha, before opting for a sabbatical. 

He will race motorcross next year and remain race fit with the view to making a return to MotoGP in 2022.

Outgoing LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow has signed to be Yamaha’s test rider in 2021, replacing Jorge Lorenzo in the role.

 
Quartararo: Portugal more about improving myself than bike

Previous article

Quartararo: Portugal more about improving myself than bike
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Portuguese GP Tickets
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso
Teams Ducati Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

AMA statement on Jason Ciarletta fatality
AMA AMA / News

AMA statement on Jason Ciarletta fatality

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Feedback from Next Gen car "wasn't as good" on Charlotte oval

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Rosberg says one F1 driver smokes cigarettes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rosberg says one F1 driver smokes cigarettes

Latest news

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles in 2017-19 don’t feel like a loss
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles in 2017-19 don’t feel like a loss

Quartararo: Portugal more about improving myself than bike
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: Portugal more about improving myself than bike

Espargaro not a “proper MotoGP rider” until he joined KTM
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro not a “proper MotoGP rider” until he joined KTM

Mir "more intelligent" than MotoGP rivals, says Alex Marquez
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir "more intelligent" than MotoGP rivals, says Alex Marquez

Trending

1
Vintage

This Week in Racing History (December 31-January 6)

2
SCCA

Nadler obit/info

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt

5
NASCAR Cup

No. 31 Pit Crew finishes first in Texas

Latest news

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles in 2017-19 don’t feel like a loss
MGP

Dovizioso: Missed MotoGP titles in 2017-19 don’t feel like a loss

Quartararo: Portugal more about improving myself than bike
MGP

Quartararo: Portugal more about improving myself than bike

Espargaro not a “proper MotoGP rider” until he joined KTM
MGP

Espargaro not a “proper MotoGP rider” until he joined KTM

Mir "more intelligent" than MotoGP rivals, says Alex Marquez
MGP

Mir "more intelligent" than MotoGP rivals, says Alex Marquez

Rins rivalry part of Suzuki's MotoGP success in 2020 - Mir
MGP

Rins rivalry part of Suzuki's MotoGP success in 2020 - Mir

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP
Oct 29, 2020

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP
Oct 24, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.