MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso in negotiations with Yamaha for test rider role

shares
comments
Dovizioso in negotiations with Yamaha for test rider role
By:

Andrea Dovizioso could return to the Yamaha fold in 2021 as its official MotoGP test rider in place of Jorge Lorenzo, Motorsport.com has learned.

Dovizioso rode a Yamaha in 2012 in his sole season with the Tech 3 squad after being ousted from Honda, with the Italian scoring six podiums on the M1 and finishing fourth in the standings. 

He announced in August he would not be renewing his contract with Ducati beyond this year, bringing an eight-year partnership to an end. 

Dovizioso was on Aprilia’s radar to join Aleix Espargaro in 2021, though Motorsport.com understands he never considered the Italian marque an option.

Recently, Dovizioso confirmed he was speaking with several manufacturers about a test rider role for next year having previously stated a sabbatical is an option if he didn’t find the right deal to continue racing. 

In recent weeks, Yamaha, Honda and KTM have been in contact with Dovizioso’s manager Simone Battistella regarding a test role. 

As well as the economic side, it seems Dovizioso’s desire from any deal would be the freedom to race in other disciplines – most notably motocross, having taken part in a round of the Emilia Romagna championship earlier this year before breaking his collarbone in a crash. 

According to Battistella, a final decision will be made this week on his future.

“What Andrea wants is to be able to enrol in races in other disciplines this year,” Battistella told Motorsport.com. “We will make the final decision this week.” 

A key element in Dovizioso’s decision will be what manufacturer gives him the best option to return to the MotoGP grid full-time in 2022. 

Given the uncertainty surrounding Marc Marquez’s injured shoulder, further layoff would make Dovizioso a perfect substitute for Honda should HRC take him on. 

But HRC isn’t keen on the idea of Dovizioso combining development of the RC213V with the risk of injury from racing motocross. 

KTM’s work with test rider Dani Pedrosa has yielded two victories this year, and the Austrian marque’s desire to promote in-house talent makes it unlikely Dovizioso would be guaranteed a 2022 seat. 

This leaves Yamaha as his best option, given Valentino Rossi’s Petronas SRT deal is at the moment only for one year, while the Japanese marque would greatly benefit from someone with recent race experience to help develop the M1 – not least its engine, which it will be looking to make a significant step forward with for 2022 having regularly been the slowest in the speed traps this year.

Read Also:

Lorenzo has only tested the M1 four times this year since February, and only the 2019 bike, while questions have been raised about his level of commitment and his usefulness to the project given he was four seconds off an Aprilia at the recent Algarve test in Portugal. 

Motorsport.com understands Yamaha is in pole position to secure Dovizioso’s services next year.

Under the regulations for non-concession teams, Yamaha could field Dovizioso on the grid on three occasions next season - though this will depend on the easing of current COVID-19 restrictions on wildcards.  

Recently, Rossi said he’d welcome having the three-time championship runner-up as a test rider should the opportunity arise. 

 
Espargaro "hates" the way he overtook in Teruel GP

Previous article

Espargaro "hates" the way he overtook in Teruel GP
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Oriol Puigdemont

Trending Today

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist

Stroll: Mercedes shareholding “transformational” for Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: Mercedes shareholding “transformational” for Aston Martin

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

How Tony Stewart pranked Chase Briscoe over 2021 Cup graduation
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

How Tony Stewart pranked Chase Briscoe over 2021 Cup graduation

Titanic improvement in the track-drying system
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Titanic improvement in the track-drying system

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

IndyCar to test new aero parts to improve Indy 500 action
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar to test new aero parts to improve Indy 500 action

Helio Castroneves aims for full-time IndyCar return in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Helio Castroneves aims for full-time IndyCar return in 2021

Latest news

Dovizioso in negotiations with Yamaha for test rider role
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso in negotiations with Yamaha for test rider role

Espargaro "hates" the way he overtook in Teruel GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro "hates" the way he overtook in Teruel GP

Binder "too narrow-minded" in Miller Teruel GP crash
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder "too narrow-minded" in Miller Teruel GP crash

Aprilia replaces Smith for final three MotoGP rounds
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Aprilia replaces Smith for final three MotoGP rounds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist

36m
2
Formula 1

Stroll: Mercedes shareholding “transformational” for Aston Martin

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

How Tony Stewart pranked Chase Briscoe over 2021 Cup graduation

5
NASCAR Cup

Titanic improvement in the track-drying system

Latest news

Dovizioso in negotiations with Yamaha for test rider role
MGP

Dovizioso in negotiations with Yamaha for test rider role

Espargaro "hates" the way he overtook in Teruel GP
MGP

Espargaro "hates" the way he overtook in Teruel GP

Binder "too narrow-minded" in Miller Teruel GP crash
MGP

Binder "too narrow-minded" in Miller Teruel GP crash

Aprilia replaces Smith for final three MotoGP rounds
MGP

Aprilia replaces Smith for final three MotoGP rounds

Podcast: Is Morbidelli now Yamaha’s true MotoGP title hope?
MGP

Podcast: Is Morbidelli now Yamaha’s true MotoGP title hope?

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.