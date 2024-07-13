Ducati admits reaction to Marquez MotoGP decision has been "divisive"

Ducati says its decision to sign Marc Marquez for its factory MotoGP team in 2025 has garnered a “divisive” response in Italy.

The marque has admitted that it has received a bit of criticism for choosing six-time champion Marquez over Jorge Martin as Francesco Bagania’s team-mate for next season.

Ducati had initially zeroed in on last year’s runner-up Martin to replace Enea Bastianini as part of a wider plan that included placing Marquez at Pramac on a factory-spec bike. But the latter’s reluctance to join Paolo Campinoti’s squad turned matters on its head, forcing Ducati to go back on its original decision and promote Marquez from Gresini instead.

While the addition of the 31-year-old is a massive boost for the squad, from both a marketing and competitive standpoint, it has come at the cost of its long-term relationships with both Martin and Pramac.

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali is aware that its choice hasn’t received unanimous support, with Martin having been overlooked for the seat despite having proven his worth time and again with Pramac since his MotoGP debut in 2021.

"It was a very difficult choice for us, because we love Jorge very much," he said.

"So the choice was Jorge or Marc. Jorge has been with us for a long time, he is very strong. It was very difficult. Time will tell if it was the right choice or not.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Marc's choice is very divisive, much more in Italy than in the rest of the world because of his story and what happened in the past.

“From what I read, no one questions his talent, but several have very characterised opinions about his story.”

While there is no denying that signing Marquez is a big coup for Ducati, it will arguably be in a weaker position relative to rivals next year.

Firstly, it will have two fewer bikes on the grid, with Pramac ending a 20-year-old partnership to become a Yamaha satellite team in 2025. Secondly, current VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi will join Martin at Aprilia next year, while Bastianini will also leave the Ducati fold completely in favour of a move to Tech3 KTM.

Asked if the rider market shuffle instigated by Ducati had strengthened the opposition too much, Domenicali said: “We hope not, in the sense that we need the riders, the bike, the technique. You have to dose your energy well.”

Referring to Ducati tightening its purse at a time when rival manufacturers have offered big-money contracts to lure its riders, Domenicali added: “There is also a general problem of sustainability of this environment, several manufacturers are making choices that are not sustainable in my opinion, but it is my opinion.

“We pay great attention to ensuring that the company is one, the races, the company, the families in Borgo Panigale. Balancing what we spend to develop the bike with what we spend on the riders.”