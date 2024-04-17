All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
MotoGP Americas GP

Ducati: COTA MotoGP podium “essential step” for Bastianini

Ducati’s general manager Gigi Dall’Igna says Enea Bastianini’s ride to third at the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix was “an essential step” for the Italian, whose future remains uncertain.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bastianini is in the final year of his two-season contract with the factory Ducati squad and was spared demotion for 2024 by Pramac’s Jorge Martin not winning the title in 2023.

Four times a grand prix winner in 2022 on the Gresini Ducati, Bastianini struggled for form in an injury-plagued campaign in 2023.

But the start to 2024 has been much more promising, with Bastianini on pole in Portugal before finishing second in the grand prix. In America, he overtook Martin late on for third to be the top Ducati at the chequered flag, in what proved to be a tough race for the Italian marque.

Read Also:

Dall’Igna heaped praise on Bastianini’s step forward in his race debrief: “It was a long and gripping race, lively and vibrant, on a track that is most demanding in physical terms.

“Many duels and much overtaking that saw us as protagonists in a no-holds-barred contest marked by tracts of chiaroscuro, lights and shadows.

“For Enea this is an important podium, confirming that he is among the key figures on the track, race after race, with a constancy that he is gradually regaining.

“His was the first Ducati under the chequered flag, with a finish that reached a crescendo after a tentative start, now placing him second in the world championship standings.

“What he needed was greater continuity, and this is another essential step in the right direction.”

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia and Martin both suffered from chatter problems during the Americas GP, which has been a problem all Ducati riders have been hit by this year.

This contributed to what Dall’Igna described as Bagnaia’s “very meagre haul” of points for sixth in the sprint and fifth in the GP.

With this problem affecting Ducati early in 2024, Dall’Igna has put great significance on a private test with Michele Pirro prior to next weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

“The championship is long and difficult, and there will be no shortage of ups and downs for everyone,” he added.

“We have to give of our best to provide our riders with the chance to express their top performance.

“That's why the next test with Michele in Barcelona will be of great importance: there we will be testing some changes to the bike’s set-up, to then be reconfirmed with the factory riders during the tests scheduled for the day following the Jerez Grand Prix.”

Dall’Igna also praised Gresini’s Marc Marquez for briefly leading the Americas GP prior to his brake problem-induced crash.

“Even though he crashed, Marc proved to be an extraordinary interpreter of the race, even taking the lead, and this says a lot about his skull and experience as well as his determination and enthusiasm,” he said.

Watch: MotoGP: Vinales recovers from 11th to win | 2024 #AmericasGP

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article The obstacles Yamaha has to overcome to have a satellite MotoGP team in 2025

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Martin: Bagnaia still MotoGP title favourite in 2024 but fight is wide open

Martin: Bagnaia still MotoGP title favourite in 2024 but fight is wide open

MotoGP
Americas GP
Martin: Bagnaia still MotoGP title favourite in 2024 but fight is wide open
Vinales clutch issue had Aprilia “worried” ahead of Americas MotoGP fightback

Vinales clutch issue had Aprilia “worried” ahead of Americas MotoGP fightback

MotoGP
Americas GP
Vinales clutch issue had Aprilia “worried” ahead of Americas MotoGP fightback
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Enea Bastianini
More from
Enea Bastianini
Bastianini’s MotoGP podium return in Portugal “beautiful”

Bastianini’s MotoGP podium return in Portugal “beautiful”

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Bastianini’s MotoGP podium return in Portugal “beautiful”
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Bastianini tops FP2, Marquez has first Ducati crash

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Bastianini tops FP2, Marquez has first Ducati crash

MotoGP
Portugal GP
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Bastianini tops FP2, Marquez has first Ducati crash
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Aragon GP
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title
Ducati Team
More from
Ducati Team
Bagnaia in 'race of defence' as Ducati chatter strikes again in MotoGP

Bagnaia in 'race of defence' as Ducati chatter strikes again in MotoGP

MotoGP
Americas GP
Bagnaia in 'race of defence' as Ducati chatter strikes again in MotoGP
The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage

The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage

MotoGP
Portugal GP
The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Japanese GP
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

How MotoGP brakes work: Secrets of stopping a 220mph bike

How MotoGP brakes work: Secrets of stopping a 220mph bike

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
How MotoGP brakes work: Secrets of stopping a 220mph bike
Hyundai enacts contingency plan after WRC Kenya fuel issue

Hyundai enacts contingency plan after WRC Kenya fuel issue

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia
Hyundai enacts contingency plan after WRC Kenya fuel issue
2024 NASCAR Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch

2024 NASCAR Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega
2024 NASCAR Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Cam Waters to run NASCAR Truck race at Kansas

Cam Waters to run NASCAR Truck race at Kansas

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Kansas
Cam Waters to run NASCAR Truck race at Kansas

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA