The MotoGP rider market for 2021 continues to shake up as Danilo Petrucci is now set to join KTM in place of Honda-bound Pol Espargaro.
Petrucci confirmed earlier this month that he will be leaving Ducati at the end of the year as his former Pramac team-mate Jack Miller moves up to the works squad next season.
Looking like a potential Aprilia candidate initially, Petrucci and his manager visited KTM’s factory in Austria last week, where a deal is thought to have been signed.
On the latest Tank Slappers podcast, host Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont discuss Petrucci’s impending move to KTM and what this likely means for Andrea Dovizioso’s Ducati future.
