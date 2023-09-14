Ducati MotoGP package not stronger "in general" than Aprilia – Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro believes the Ducati package "in general" is not better than the current Aprilia MotoGP bike, despite the former's dominance at the San Marino Grand Prix.
Ducati locked out the podium in both races at Misano, with Pramac's Jorge Martin victorious in both as he led a Ducati 1-2-3 in qualifying also.
This was in contrast to the Catalan GP the week before, in which Aprilia won both races with Aleix Espargaro in dominant fashion and got two RS-GPs on the podium on Saturday and Sunday.
Having struggled to 12th in the grand prix after a bad start, Espargaro felt the nature of Misano contributed to Aprilia's gulf to Ducati and "in general" the RS-GP is better.
Asked if the Ducati was the best bike on the grid currently after Misano, Espargaro said: "Here yes, in general, no.
"I mean, when there is not a lot of front grip and we can release the front brake [early]… for example [in the grand prix] in corner 13 I was a lot faster than the guys in front of me, but it's just one corner on this track where I can release the front brakes unfortunately.
"So, in this type of track, Ducati and KTM are better than Aprilia. In a track where you can release the front brake, carry corner speed, accelerate slowly, Aprilia is better."
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Espargaro could make no progress on his RS-GP after tumbling down the order in the grand prix.
And while he would join Marc Marquez in lamenting MotoGP's current ruleset in making racing at tight tracks "impossible", Espargaro conceded that Aprilia needs to improve its engine to find more torque to be able to stand a better chance at overtaking.
"We need to improve our engine, because on the stop-and-go tracks like this one [Misano], with a lot of grip, we need more torque," he explained.
"I did not overtake nobody during the whole race and it's a shame.
"We were like a train from P5 to P13, 14; we were within four seconds and I couldn't overtake nobody."
Espargaro currently sits fifth in the standings, albeit 123 points down on championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.
Latest news
Dale Jr. says "my uniform was burning up" while battling for win
Dale Jr. says "my uniform was burning up" while battling for win Dale Jr. says "my uniform was burning up" while battling for win
With fresh tires, Allgaier snatches Bristol Xfinity win from Hemric
With fresh tires, Allgaier snatches Bristol Xfinity win from Hemric With fresh tires, Allgaier snatches Bristol Xfinity win from Hemric
Sandown Supercars: Feeney closes out practice on top
Sandown Supercars: Feeney closes out practice on top Sandown Supercars: Feeney closes out practice on top
Indy Road Course traffic could be trickiest of season for IMSA drivers
Indy Road Course traffic could be trickiest of season for IMSA drivers Indy Road Course traffic could be trickiest of season for IMSA drivers
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.