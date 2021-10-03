Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight pole
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Jack Miller “sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying

By:

Ducati’s Jack Miller is “sick” of his MotoGP qualifying being compromised by issues with Michelin’s soft rear tyre after ending Saturday at the Grand Prix of the Americas only 10th on the grid.

Jack Miller “sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying

Miller monstered the field in FP3 at COTA on Saturday morning by over six tenths, putting him in a firm favourite slot to take pole for the first time this season. 

Having topped FP4 with a 2m04.028s on a hard rear tyre, Miller could barely improve on this by three tenths on his best Q2 lap on a fresh soft.

Setting a 2m03.720s on his first tyre – which he suggested was already problematic – he was a second slower on the second fresh soft he used at the end of Q2, and could do no more than 10th, while Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia scorched to a third-straight pole. 

Miller has repeatedly struggled for rear tyre grip on Saturday afternoons – while many others have been affected in both qualifying and races this season. Although he wouldn’t explicitly blame the problem on Michelin’s rubber, his anger was thinly veiled.

“I have a hard tyre on in FP4, I can do two tenths off the lap time I put down in qualifying, and I can do a 2m02.9s in FP3,” Miller said when asked to explain his Q2 slump. “So, I don’t know. It wasn’t through a lack of trying, I can tell you that. We know [it’s a repeating issue].”

When asked by Motorsport.com why this seems to be affecting him more than anyone else in 2021, he added: “Like you said, it’s happened a few times and I can tell you one thing I’m getting f***ing sick of it. Anyway, we go forwards, hopefully it doesn’t happen tomorrow. 

“I’m trying my best, keeping calm, trying to do my job, working for the race. What’s in my control I’m trying to do the best I can.”

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He later said: “Even though I want to, it’s not something we will comment on at this point. It’s just I wasn’t able to do what I was able to do, and that’s about it.

“I treated both runs equally, completely equal. I ran out of time on the last run, I would have tried to get one more lap at least to try and tidy something up. But didn’t have time, but apart from that as soon as I went on track I tried to push my maximum and it didn’t work.”

Miller’s race pace in the FP4 session was strong, and he has taken solace in the fact that Andrea Dovizioso managed to rise from 13th on the grid in 2019 to finish fourth for Ducati.

“It’s not going to be the easiest race, but if you look to what Dovi did a couple of years back here, when we raced last, I think he was in Q1 and was able to come through fourth,” Miller said. “There were a few crashes and whatnot that day, but I feel like I’ve got good speed, good potential, I feel good on the bike.

“We just need to get away cleanly, which is the most difficult thing back there, especially with the Turn 1 like we have. 

“Then for the rest just try the maximum to get in with those guys at the front and stay there.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight pole

Previous article

Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight pole
Load comments

Trending

1
Stock car

USAR: New River Valley Speedway results

2
NASCAR XFINITY

Michael Annett to have surgery, could miss Xfinity playoffs

3
NASCAR Cup

Ricky Rudd: Way tougher than LeBron James

4
MotoGP

Rabat's leg "twisted like an S" in Silverstone crash

5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?

Latest news
Jack Miller “sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP

Jack Miller “sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying

10m
Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight pole
Video Inside
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight pole

10 h
Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1

14 h
What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

15 h
Bagnaia: COTA track situation worse than Silverstone 2018
MotoGP

Bagnaia: COTA track situation worse than Silverstone 2018

19 h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Americas Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
9 h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Americas Grand Prix

MotoGP: Marquez leads Miller in second practice 00:47
MotoGP
20 h

MotoGP: Marquez leads Miller in second practice

MotoGP: Rossi says junior motorcycle races 'quite scary' 00:45
MotoGP
Oct 1, 2021

MotoGP: Rossi says junior motorcycle races 'quite scary'

Moto GP: Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments 00:49
MotoGP
Oct 1, 2021

Moto GP: Marquez hits back at “waste of time” Fabrizio comments

Vinales to miss US MotoGP round 00:42
MotoGP
Sep 30, 2021

Vinales to miss US MotoGP round

More from
Lewis Duncan
Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight pole Americas GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight pole

Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1 Americas GP
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Trending Today

USAR: New River Valley Speedway results
Stock car Stock car

USAR: New River Valley Speedway results

Michael Annett to have surgery, could miss Xfinity playoffs
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Michael Annett to have surgery, could miss Xfinity playoffs

Ricky Rudd: Way tougher than LeBron James
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ricky Rudd: Way tougher than LeBron James

Rabat's leg "twisted like an S" in Silverstone crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Rabat's leg "twisted like an S" in Silverstone crash

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

The S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Sainz: Good sign Ferrari has made most of F1 podium chances
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Good sign Ferrari has made most of F1 podium chances

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Prime

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”.

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future Prime

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino GP will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP's present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia's flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

Jack Miller “sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Jack Miller “sick” of repeating tyre issues in MotoGP qualifying

Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight pole
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight pole

Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Miller dominates FP3, Mir to Q1

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

What is causing COTA’s “dangerous” surface problems for MotoGP?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.