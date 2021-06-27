Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP travels to Assen in the Netherlands this weekend for the Dutch Grand Prix. Here's how can you watch Sunday's race in your country.

In-form Maverick Vinales starts the race on pole position on the factory Yamaha, having topped all sessions but FP4 during the weekend.

His teammate and championship leader Fabio Quartararo will line up second, while Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia will complete the front row after making his way from Q1 in qualifying.

Takaaki Nakagami will be Honda's top rider on the grid in fourth, as factory duo Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez could manage no better than 11th and 20th respectively.

Johann Zarco (Pramac) and Jack Miller (Ducati) will start fifth and eight respectively.

What time does the Assen MotoGP start today?

The Dutch GP will get underway at Assen at 14:00 local time (+2 GMT). The race distance is set as 26 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, June 27, 2021
  • Start time:  12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Assen MotoGP session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the Assen MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Assen MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Assen MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Assen MotoGP - Starting grid

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'31.814
2 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'31.885 0.071
3 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'32.116 0.302
4 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'32.314 0.500
5 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'32.394 0.580
6 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'32.450 0.636
7 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'32.597 0.783
8 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'32.609 0.795
9 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'32.666 0.852
10 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'32.748 0.934
11 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'32.830 1.016
12 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'32.919 1.105
13 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'32.724 0.910
14 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'32.850 1.036
15 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'33.258 1.444
16 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'33.288 1.474
17 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'33.321 1.507
18 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'33.378 1.564
19 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'33.404 1.590
20 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'33.477 1.663
21 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'33.597 1.783
22 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 1'33.739 1.925
