MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: 2015 Ducati deal was "practically done"

shares
comments
Espargaro: 2015 Ducati deal was "practically done"
By:
Apr 15, 2020, 11:29 AM

Aleix Espargaro has revealed a deal to join Ducati for the 2015 MotoGP season was “practically done”, before it ultimately retained Andrea Dovizioso.

Espargaro made his full-time MotoGP debut in 2010 with Pramac Ducati, before returning in 2012 with the Aspar on its Aprilia CRT machine in 2012.

He moved to the Forward Racing Yamaha team for 2015, where he managed a podium in a wet Aragon Grand Prix, and eventually signed with Suzuki to spearhead the Japanese marque’s return to the series in 2015.

However, in the Spanish MotoGP podcast, Espargaro revealed he had “shaken hands” with Ducati General Manager Gigi Dall’Igna “three weeks before” agreeing to join Suzuki to ride for the Italian marque. 

However, such a move would have rested on Dovizioso choosing to join Suzuki at a time the Hamamatsu marque showed great interest in the Italian, instead of staying put at Ducati

“In the end, everything goes as it goes,” Espargaro said. 

“I had a very unstructured sports career at the beginning and when I came to MotoGP, I have always shown that I am a very hard-working rider.

“When I signed after the year with Forward Racing [2014], when I achieved 6th in the world with the Open bike, I signed with Suzuki.

“But I had shaken hands with Gigi Dall'Igna three weeks before to go to Ducati, it was practically all done, and in that time Dovizioso ended up staying.”

Read Also:

Espargaro managed to finish 11th in 2015 on a woefully underpowered Suzuki, scoring pole position in Barcelona, but struggled with the switch from Bridegstone rubber to Michelin the following year. 

He lost his place at Suzuki at the end of the year to Ducat outcast Andrea Iannone, moving to Aprilia for 2017 where he has remained since.

“So I went to Suzuki,” he added.

“At that time, I had the opportunity to be in two of the most powerful factories in the championship and ended up in Suzuki.

“I had a good year with Suzuki and the second year the reality is that the change of tyres from Bridgestone to Michelin cost me a lot, but it is not an excuse, I was not up to it: Maverick [Vinales] won a grand prix [at Silverstone], he was much more competitive than me. 

“I think I didn't have a bad year because I did a lot of top five and top six results, but I was not at Maverick's level, that's the reality.”

Next article
MotoGP rules out running double-header races

Previous article

MotoGP rules out running double-header races
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Aleix Espargaro
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

German GP

German GP

18 Jun - 21 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
World of Outlaws

Kevin Gobrecht Suffers Fatal Injuries at I-80 Speedway

2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
Esports

Van Gisbergen leads Verstappen in Barcelona

39m
5
Formula 1

Top 10: The closest finishes in Formula 1 history

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Espargaro: 2015 Ducati deal was "practically done"
MGP

Espargaro: 2015 Ducati deal was "practically done"

MotoGP rules out running double-header races
MGP

MotoGP rules out running double-header races

Quartararo could be the next champion, says Espargaro
MGP

Quartararo could be the next champion, says Espargaro

Podcast: How Ducati is fighting the impact of Covid-19
MGP

Podcast: How Ducati is fighting the impact of Covid-19

Lorenzo: I could've challenged Marquez with Ducati
MGP

Lorenzo: I could've challenged Marquez with Ducati

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
9 Jul - 12 Jul
Tickets
6 Aug - 9 Aug
Tickets
13 Aug - 16 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.