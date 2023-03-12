Subscribe
Previous / Quartararo: Yamaha "will not be ready for first race" of 2023 Next / Yamaha facing difficulties in homologating 2023 MotoGP aero fairing
MotoGP / Portimao March Testing News

Espargaro: Aprilia's F1-style aero concept creating "huge" downforce

Aleix Espargaro says Aprilia’s Formula 1-style aerodynamic concept it has been using at the Portugal MotoGP test is creating “huge” levels of downforce.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Germán Garcia Casanova
Espargaro: Aprilia's F1-style aero concept creating "huge" downforce
Listen to this article

Aerodynamics has been an area where MotoGP manufacturers have been looking to make gains since Ducati turned up to the 2015 season with front fairing-mounted winglets.

Over the ensuing years, aerodynamics has become an arms race, with Aprilia revealing its radical new F1-inspired concept in Portugal on the opening day of the final pre-season test.

The package on the RS-GP consists of front fork-mounted wings to accompany its primary aero fairing, as well as a t-wing on the rear of the seat unit, downward strakes on the swingarm and – what is now being dubbed in the paddock – a ground effect body fairing.

Espargaro says the new aero package is generating “huge” amounts of downforce, which he thinks may have contributed to his arm pump issues on Saturday, and can be used in various different configurations, depending on session-type and circuit.

“A lot,” Espargaro replied after Saturday’s running when asked what difference the new aero on his Aprilia made. “It makes a big difference. We tried quite a lot of new items: the fork [mounted] one, the rear one, and then also some on the wheel.

Aprilia Racing Team fork mounted wings

Aprilia Racing Team fork mounted wings

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We tried different configurations, the engineers had the idea to try this way and tomorrow I would like to try a different configuration. There are different things you can try.

“I’m not sure if the arm pump is due to this because the downforce was huge. Actually, with the full aero configuration the corner speed on the last corner and before the climb is super high.

“So, it makes the difference. We need to study, to analyse.

“There are different configurations you can use for sprint races or maybe just for qualifying; at one circuit you can maybe add or remove something. Now it's time to try to understand things.”

While team-mate Maverick Vinales was third quickest at the end of Saturday’s testing, Espargaro was only 12th having been forced to park up early due to the arm pump issues he was experience.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Spaniard admits he is “a bit worried” about this as he only had surgery to rectify the matter two years ago.

“The problem today [that made me] finish early was due to the arm pump on the right arm,” he explained. “I’m a bit worried because it’s very strange. I had some little problems like the other riders in Malaysia due to it [being] the first test of the season.

Read Also:

“But today it was incredible. I had to cancel [the rest of the programme] because I couldn’t really hold the handlebars.

“So, hopefully it will be better, but if not I will go to Dexeus [hospital in Barcelona] on Monday.”

shares
comments

Quartararo: Yamaha "will not be ready for first race" of 2023

Yamaha facing difficulties in homologating 2023 MotoGP aero fairing
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Aprilia Racing Team More from
Aprilia Racing Team
Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test Aprilia reveals radical new aero concept for MotoGP at Portugal test

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

MotoGP

The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023 The bike characteristic MotoGP is chasing in 2023

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
British GP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Latest news

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record Portugal MotoGP test: Bagnaia tops final day of pre-season with lap record

WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

WEC WEC
Sebring Prologue

WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage WEC Prologue: #51 Ferrari out of Sunday action with crash damage

GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers

GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers

WEC WEC

GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers GT3 cars will be "spectacular" and "insane" at Le Mans, say WEC drivers

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.