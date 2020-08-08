MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Warm Up in
15 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Czech GP / Breaking news

“Pissed off” Espargaro to appeal Brno lap cancellation

shares
comments
“Pissed off” Espargaro to appeal Brno lap cancellation
By:
Aug 8, 2020, 3:41 PM

Pol Espargaro says he is “pissed off” at having lost his second-fastest MotoGP Czech Grand Prix qualifying lap due to a late yellow flag and will appeal the decision.

The KTM rider fired in a 1m55.779s lap in the closing stages of qualifying at Brno, which put him into a provisional second on the grid – equalling the Austrian marque’s best qualifying result from Misano last year.

However, this lap was cancelled as he set it while improving through a yellow flag zone at Turn 9 for LCR rider Cal Crutchlow’s crash.

The yellow flag rule was tweaked after the Spanish GP so that any rider who improves through their lap having ridden through a yellow zone – single or double – will lose the lap.

Espargaro was shuffled back to sixth as a result and says KTM will appeal the “bullshit” decision, as he claims the yellow flag was not being shown where it should have been.

He fumed: “I was confident, I was pushing along on the second tyre, and everything was going well until the yellow flag was there – or it was not there where it should have been in Turn 8 for me to see the yellow flag, because it was in the middle of two corners with no visibility, impossible to see.

“At the end I have the feeling that it was not our mistake, it was their mistake, they didn’t show the yellow flag when they should, where we all agree in the safety commission where the yellow flag should be and I paid for it.

“I’m a little pissed off because it was one of the best-ever qualifying I did with the KTM.”

Asked if he would appeal, Espargaro said: “Yeah we will, but they will say ‘there is a yellow flag on the corner’, but it’s just talking bad.

“It’s bullshit. There is no yellow flag in that corner, maybe you can see the yellow flag [if you] zoom in on the image - imagine me on the bike changing direction? “No way. No way [I could see it].

“Once a decision is taken, it’s difficult for them to go back, they are the authorities. [But] the authority saying ‘sorry I did a mistake’, I’ve never seen it.

“But at least we need to say when they’ve done something wrong.”

Read Also:

Crutchlow – who qualified 12th after his crash – says the “rule is not the best in these situations” as his bike had been cleared.

“I believe this rule is not the best in these situations, because I got straight off the bike, it was cleared straight away and unfortunately Pol would have made a good lap [and] he never got it,” said the LCR rider.

Brno MotoGP: Zarco takes shock pole for Avintia Ducati

Previous article

Brno MotoGP: Zarco takes shock pole for Avintia Ducati
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Drivers Pol Espargaro
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas grabs pole as Hulkenberg stars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report
2h

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas grabs pole as Hulkenberg stars

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

"Surprised" Hulkenberg feared he had damaged car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

"Surprised" Hulkenberg feared he had damaged car

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

Dale Jarrett claims Watkins Glen pole
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Dale Jarrett claims Watkins Glen pole

“Pissed off” Espargaro to appeal Brno lap cancellation
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
54m

“Pissed off” Espargaro to appeal Brno lap cancellation

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Silverstone F2: Ilott takes points lead with feature race win
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report
35m

Silverstone F2: Ilott takes points lead with feature race win

Latest news

“Pissed off” Espargaro to appeal Brno lap cancellation
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
54m

“Pissed off” Espargaro to appeal Brno lap cancellation

Brno MotoGP: Zarco takes shock pole for Avintia Ducati
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Qualifying report
3h

Brno MotoGP: Zarco takes shock pole for Avintia Ducati

Brno MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Dovizioso to Q1
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Brno MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Dovizioso to Q1

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?
MGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?

Trending

1
Formula 1

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas grabs pole as Hulkenberg stars

2h
2
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

3
Formula 1

"Surprised" Hulkenberg feared he had damaged car

1h
4
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Jarrett claims Watkins Glen pole

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP
1h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Latest news

“Pissed off” Espargaro to appeal Brno lap cancellation
MGP

“Pissed off” Espargaro to appeal Brno lap cancellation

Brno MotoGP: Zarco takes shock pole for Avintia Ducati
MGP

Brno MotoGP: Zarco takes shock pole for Avintia Ducati

Brno MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Dovizioso to Q1
MGP

Brno MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Dovizioso to Q1

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Czech GP?

Quartararo searching for solution to solve “weird” issue
MGP

Quartararo searching for solution to solve “weird” issue

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.