Espargaro: Downforce in MotoGP “too much for the human body”

The Aprilia rider finished a distant 11th in the Italian GP at the start of June in an overall difficult race for those on RS-GPs, with Maverick Vinales the best of them in eighth.

While Espargaro acknowledged at the time that the set-up on his bike was not the best, he feels the impact of aerodynamics in MotoGP now are getting beyond what is manageable for the body.

“Disaster,” he said when asked how he felt physically after the Italian GP. “One more lap and I would have had to retire. Unbelievable.

“The bike was super, super aggressive, super nervous. And I couldn’t accelerate, I couldn’t brake. The last eight, 10 laps I was just braking with one finger.

“Obviously, we didn’t have the best setting at all during Mugello, but I think overall everyone was very similar. So, it means overall that the downforce that we are having in general in the MotoGP class is too much for the human body – just too much.”

Espargaro wasn’t the only rider to experience physical problems at Mugello, with both Yamaha riders complaining of arm pump issues.

Aerodynamic development became a key battleground in MotoGP when Ducati began the 2015 season with winglets on its motorcycle.

Though efforts were made to quell this for 2017, manufacturers have simply developed new aerodynamic concepts within the regulatory framework.

For the 2027 regulations overhaul, aero development will be stripped back in a bid to reduce its negative impact on the racing spectacle.

When aero development was in its nascent stage in 2015, the fastest lap at Mugello stood at a 1m46.489s, while the race was completed in 41m39.173s.

In 2024, the fastest lap now stands at 1m44.504s, while the race time was 40m51.385s.

While this is not solely down to aerodynamic development – with improvements in engines and the advent of ride height device, as well as tyre development making an impact – it’s clear how much of an influence it has had on MotoGP.