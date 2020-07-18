MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP4 in
01 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Espargaro: Honda chassis 'not much better' than Aprilia's

shares
comments
Espargaro: Honda chassis 'not much better' than Aprilia's
By:
Jul 18, 2020, 9:28 AM

Aleix Espargaro doesn’t believe the Honda is “much better” than the new Aprilia MotoGP bike in cornering and braking, but admits the RC213V is “unbelievable” under acceleration.

Aprilia overhauled its RS-GP over the winter and enjoyed a strong pre-season testing phase, while going well once again on Wednesday during the two Jerez test sessions. 

Though he finished Friday’s running a somewhat disappointing 16th on the combined times – attributing his FP1 slump to a front chatter problem he’s never encountered before - having ended both test sessions at Jerez in the top 10, Espargaro heaped praise on the RS-GP again.

“I was able to do two, three laps [in FP1] behind [Marc] Marquez,” Espargaro said. 

“And our main goal to work for the future is that pure torque, when we pick up the bike. 

“The Honda is extremely strong, it is unbelievable.

“Obviously, Marc is able to carry a lot of speed [through] corner but because [of] his riding style.

“I don't think that the Honda is much better than the Aprilia in terms of cornering, in terms of stopping power.

“I feel strong on the chassis side, I'm able to follow him into the fast corner especially, but as soon as we open the throttle the Honda is very, very strong and they are able to put a lot of power into the ground and this is what we are working because especially the initial acceleration we are missing torque.” 

Read Also:

Aprilia did suffer reliability issues with its new 90-degree V4 engine in the winter, and was granted special dispensation to continue developing the unit for reliability purposes after MotoGP sealed all engines for the year back in March.

Espargaro says Aprilia has turned down the engine this weekend to try and maximise data gathering on the motor at Jerez.

“Unfortunately, everybody knows that from Sepang to here, Qatar test, Misano, we have small problems regarding the engine, due to the young [age] of the engine,” he added.

“So what we want is to finish the race, to achieve points and to be strong at the end of the championship.

“So, obviously, we are a little bit relaxed on the engine, we are stressing the engine less, especially on the revs to make more and more miles into the engine, to understand where we can go.

“I'm completely sure that if we keep going like today, the engineers either this weekend or next weekend will be able to give me more revs.”

Next article
Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo breaks lap record in FP3

Previous article

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo breaks lap record in FP3

Trending Today

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel & more

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Spanish GP?
MotoGP / MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Spanish GP?

Courtney's Bathurst 1000 teammate announced
Supercars / Supercars

Courtney's Bathurst 1000 teammate announced

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?
MotoGP / MotoGP
3h

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

Espargaro: Honda chassis 'not much better' than Aprilia's
MotoGP / MotoGP
36m

Espargaro: Honda chassis 'not much better' than Aprilia's

IndyCar Iowa: Pagenaud goes from last to first, wins Race 1
IndyCar / IndyCar

IndyCar Iowa: Pagenaud goes from last to first, wins Race 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

FIA: No evidence of Mercedes guilt in Racing Point case
Formula 1 / Formula 1
58m

FIA: No evidence of Mercedes guilt in Racing Point case

Latest news

Espargaro: Honda chassis 'not much better' than Aprilia's
MotoGP / MotoGP
36m

Espargaro: Honda chassis 'not much better' than Aprilia's

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo breaks lap record in FP3
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo breaks lap record in FP3

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?
MotoGP / MotoGP
3h

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

Alex Marquez beats himself up over “rookie mistake”
MotoGP / MotoGP

Alex Marquez beats himself up over “rookie mistake”

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Aleix Espargaro
Teams Aprilia Racing Team , Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Spanish GP?

3
Supercars

Courtney's Bathurst 1000 teammate announced

4
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

3h
5
MotoGP

Espargaro: Honda chassis 'not much better' than Aprilia's

36m

Latest videos

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Latest news

Espargaro: Honda chassis 'not much better' than Aprilia's
MGP

Espargaro: Honda chassis 'not much better' than Aprilia's

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo breaks lap record in FP3
MGP

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo breaks lap record in FP3

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

Alex Marquez beats himself up over “rookie mistake”
MGP

Alex Marquez beats himself up over “rookie mistake”

Will past demons come back to haunt Yamaha at Jerez?
MGP

Will past demons come back to haunt Yamaha at Jerez?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.