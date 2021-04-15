Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / 2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more Next / Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future
MotoGP / Portugal GP / Breaking news

Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back

By:

Pol Espargaro says “it’s important” for Honda and himself to have six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez back for the Portuguese Grand Prix, noting there’s “high emotion” surrounding his return.

Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back

Come Friday’s FP1 session at the Algarve circuit on Friday, Marquez will have been off his Honda MotoGP bike for 265 days following his aborted comeback from a broken arm at last year’s Andalusian GP. 

In his absence, Honda registered its first winless season in the premier class since it made its full-time top tier return to grand prix racing back in 1982, with Alex Marquez taking HRC’s only podiums at Le Mans and at Aragon. 

Espargaro says Marquez’s return will be pivotal in Honda knowing just how much its RC213V has progressed over the past year, while admitting it will also allow him to “push a little bit more” on his adaptation to the bike.

“Yeah, definitely it’s important to have Marc back for the team, for Honda, to improve the bike, to know because Marc was out last year,” Espargaro said when asked by Motorsport.com how important Marquez’s return was to him. 

“So, the bike has been changing quite a lot from the bike he was riding from [before] he had the injury and it will be good to have the confirmation that the bike is good. 

“I’m not able to do it because I’ve not been here in the past.

“So, Marc is the one who has seen the progression of the bike over the past years, so he is going to know the bike more.

“So, it’s going to be good for all of us, and also for me to push a little bit more to know where to improve with this bike. 

“We have quite high emotions to have him back here and it’s going to be great for the show.” 

Read Also:

Espargaro emerged from his first races as a Honda rider in Qatar disappointed with his results of eighth and 13th having been let down by poor qualifying performances.

Admitting Qatar “was unfair” to Honda, Espargaro is convinced the Algarve Circuit will be a much stronger venue for him.

“I feel this track is going to be much more helpful for me to understand the Honda knowing that Qatar is a place normally where Honda has not been amazing in the past years, where during the day you have one situation and in the night another situation,” he added.

“So, it’s crazy to understand the bike in one place like this one, so Portimao I was fourth last year.

“So, I was performing quite ok during all the weekend and I hope this year also we can perform well. 

“So, the bike is working here, I’m working here. So, let’s see what this track brings to us.

 “Our position [in the Qatar races] in terms of numbers was weak because we were starting very far away, but our performance in time was very good.

“So, just I was counting down to the race here in Portimao to start again, to have a better Saturday, to start better on the grid and then set up a good race for us because I think it’s everything need is a good Saturday. 

“Everything will come, the bike is good and it’s just what we need.” 

 
shares
comments
2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more

Previous article

2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more

Next article

Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future

Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Portugal GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

2
Formula 1

The secret of Imola’s lucky F1 paddock cat

5h
3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
NHRA

Longtime Chief Starter Couch passes away

5
NASCAR Cup

SHR struggles amplify Chase Briscoe's rough rookie season

23h
Latest news
Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future
MotoGP

Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future

21m
Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back
MotoGP

Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back

1h
2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more

6h
Dovizioso explains "smart" decision to test Aprilia
MotoGP

Dovizioso explains "smart" decision to test Aprilia

Apr 14, 2021
Ducati wants to keep its six MotoGP bikes for 2022
MotoGP

Ducati wants to keep its six MotoGP bikes for 2022

Apr 13, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar 02:07
MotoGP
Apr 10, 2021

MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar

Mandalika Circuit update 04:32
MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Mandalika Circuit update

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Mar 27, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar Grand Prix

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

More from
Lewis Duncan
Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future
MotoGP / News

Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future

Dovizioso explains "smart" decision to test Aprilia
MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso explains "smart" decision to test Aprilia

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021

Trending Today

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

The secret of Imola’s lucky F1 paddock cat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The secret of Imola’s lucky F1 paddock cat

Russell rubbishes rumour of rift with Hamilton after Sakhir
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell rubbishes rumour of rift with Hamilton after Sakhir

F1 to introduce six new TV graphics during 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to introduce six new TV graphics during 2021

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

The challenges of NASCAR's plan to 'show up and you race'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

The challenges of NASCAR's plan to 'show up and you race'

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend
Indy Lights Indy Lights / Preview

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend

Latest news

Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Mir: “Dangerous” Miller MotoGP clash must be punished in future

Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro: “Important” for Honda to have Marc Marquez back

2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more

Dovizioso explains "smart" decision to test Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso explains "smart" decision to test Aprilia

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.