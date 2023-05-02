Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP

The Spaniard qualified on pole for the sprint and grand prix at Jerez last weekend, but could only manage a best of fifth on Sunday having crashed in the Saturday contest.

Due to red flags, both races were started twice and in all of them Espargaro failed to convert pole to the holeshot, dropping to fourth each time as the KTM duo of Brad Binder and Jack Miller vaulted into the lead.

Espargaro says his problems in the races at Jerez were down to his bike’s handling suffering while he is behind other riders, but genuinely believes “I have one of the best bikes out there”.

The one-time race winner’s frustrations are doubled by the fact KTM managed a double podium in both races, with Binder winning the sprint, on a bike he feels is worse than the Aprilia.

“I’m very disappointed, because once again the easy thing for me is to say the bike didn’t work today and the bike is not good,” he began.

“And it’s not true. I have one of the best bikes out there, I love my bike. It’s fantastic, I can be super-fast.

“I was the fastest one again on Friday with the lap times that I did, but once I’m in the mix – and in the end that’s where it counts – I cannot do my lines, I cannot race like I want.

“I lose the front all the times I get closer [to the rider on front], the bike is not turning, the front tyre is a disaster.

“We have to understand if the aerodynamics plants temperature and pressure on the front tyre.

“When someone crashed in front of me and I had some cool air, I did my fastest lap of the race. But it’s not about this; it’s about racing, it’s about overtaking, and my bike doesn’t allow me to do this.

“I want to say congratulations to KTM, the job they did is amazing. The riders, Jack, Brad, and the whole team, it’s crazy what they are doing.

“But my feeling is my bike is better than theirs, so that’s why I’m even more frustrated because they did this with a worse bike.

“But their bike allows them to be really aggressive in the race and the job they are doing is crazy. They understand the concept of the tyres, the way of racing of 2023 and they are better than us. But once again it’s about understanding all of this. My bike is really good alone, but it’s not about this.”

Espargaro believes without his poor starts he could have been in the mix for the victory in the Spanish GP.

“It’s a big, big problem,” he said of the RS-GP’s starting ability.

“I cannot do better practices. The pole position is the best position I can do. Even like that, I did four starts and I lose four places in all of them.

“I tried to start with both feet on the ground, one foot on the ground, we increased the power of second gear and it was even worse because the bike wheelied.

“We have to improve the system. It’s a shame because I’m sure if today I didn’t lose the positions and I started the first laps in first or second, I could have fought for the victory or second place. But, once they overtook me it’s over for me.”