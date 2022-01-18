Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve
MotoGP News

Espargaro: No panic if new Honda MotoGP bike not instantly quick

By:

Pol Espargaro believes MotoGP testing in 2022 being just five days will be enough to get the new Honda ready, but there’s “no panic” if the marque needs longer.

Espargaro: No panic if new Honda MotoGP bike not instantly quick

Honda has radically re-designed its RC213V for the 2022 season following two difficult years for the Japanese manufacturer in 2020 – which was its first winless campaign ever since it returned to MotoGP full-time in 1982 – and 2021.

Though it managed three wins last year courtesy of a still-recovering Marc Marquez, Honda still ended the year 143 points shy of constructors’ champions Ducati in fourth in the standings.

Espargaro managed just one podium and one pole position in a tough first season with Honda in 2021 having switched from KTM, with all RC213V riders hampered by the problems caused from a lack of rear grip.

The Spaniard was particularly hindered by having just five days of testing on the RC213V, all in Qatar, before starting the season – leading to him admitting at the end of 2021 that he “wasn’t ready” for the first race.

Pre-season testing in 2022 will only consist of five days for non-rookies spread across Sepang and the new Mandalika track in Indonesia.

At the two-day post-season test at Jerez in November, Honda’s 2022 prototype was met with praise from its riders – but Espargaro admits it’s still to early to say how much better it is compared to its predecessor.

“The bike is better, but it’s still too early to talk about how much it is better because first of all the thing is we need to put the bike on track together with the other bikes to see where we are,” he said last week at Honda’s 2022 launch presentation.

“We are not the only ones playing this game, and we are not the only ones putting a new bike on the track.

“Everyone is doing the same and everyone is going to do a step up, so how good the bike is going to be we will see in a few days in Malaysia together with the other bikes.

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s no sense saying the bike is much better if we are two tenths quicker and the rest are half a second quicker.

“So, it’s something that we need to keep working on, and then we are going to see in the first races of the year – even if in the first races we are not on top, this doesn’t mean anything.

“The new bike takes time. Unluckily we have just five days of testing, which I think is enough, but if not it’s no panic.

“We are going to have the chance to improve the bike having the four riders of the factory at full performance means the bike is going to be much better sooner.”

While more rear grip has been the main request for Honda riders – and which has seemingly been delivered with the 2022 prototype – Espargaro notes the bike needs more horsepower also to match Ducati.

“What we ask for, the grip was something important for all of us, but also we have seen in the past years the Ducati is super strong on the straights,” he added.

“It’s the key to overtake and the key to fight for the races.

“So, if we want to do a good season this year, more Ducatis are going to be on the grid, so it means we need to be faster on the straights to try to fight with them to get positions back or even to defend them.

“Everything is important, everything matters. The way is good but we need to remain calm.”

PRIME:
shares
comments

Related video

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve
Previous article

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime
MotoGP

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Gresini Racing becomes first MotoGP team to unveil 2022 bikes
MotoGP

Gresini Racing becomes first MotoGP team to unveil 2022 bikes

Marquez: Doctors didn’t know how long eye injury would take to recover
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez: Doctors didn’t know how long eye injury would take to recover

Pol Espargaro More from
Pol Espargaro
Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale Valencia GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale

Espargaro: Honda MotoGP bike now 'safer' to ride Algarve GP
MotoGP

Espargaro: Honda MotoGP bike now 'safer' to ride

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Marquez back on track at Portimao to step up MotoGP return preparation
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez back on track at Portimao to step up MotoGP return preparation

Marquez's doctor "positive" after latest injury - Honda MotoGP boss Valencia GP
MotoGP

Marquez's doctor "positive" after latest injury - Honda MotoGP boss

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Americas GP Prime
MotoGP

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Latest news

Espargaro: No panic if new Honda MotoGP bike not instantly quick
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: No panic if new Honda MotoGP bike not instantly quick

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Marquez back on track at Portimao to step up MotoGP return preparation
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez back on track at Portimao to step up MotoGP return preparation

Gresini Racing becomes first MotoGP team to unveil 2022 bikes
MotoGP MotoGP

Gresini Racing becomes first MotoGP team to unveil 2022 bikes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
18 h
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Prime

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Prime

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Although Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the 2021 MotoGP title with two rounds to go, the Yamaha rider had strong competition from the revitalised Ducati factory team and a revitalised Marc Marquez. Read on to see who makes our top 10 list.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2021
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Prime

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Doubts were cast over Yamaha’s French recruit after his disastrous end to the 2020 MotoGP season with Petronas SRT, but Fabio Quartararo answered them convincingly in 2021 to claim a MotoGP title that exhibited both his devastating speed and mental strength

MotoGP
Dec 7, 2021
The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Prime

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Motorcycle racing's greatest showman has left the stage, as Valentino Rossi calls time on his remarkable career on two wheels. But in his successors, all of whom were inspired by 'the Doctor', grand prix racing has vibrant new acts to keep us hooked

MotoGP
Dec 4, 2021
Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races Prime

Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races

As the Italian legend finally bows out and retires from MotoGP, it marks the end of one of the most incredible careers in motorsport history. Here is Motorsport.com's pick of his best rides and the stories behind them

MotoGP
Dec 3, 2021
How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race Prime

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race

The 2021 MotoGP season may have only just ended but preparations for 2022 are well underway following a two-day test at Jerez this week. Ducati has hit the ground running while a lack of progress dominated Yamaha’s and world champion Fabio Quartararo’s test. While no battle lines have been drawn yet for 2022, it appears Ducati has already drawn first blood...

MotoGP
Nov 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.