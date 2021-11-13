Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rossi: Valencia Q2 entry "changed everything" for final qualifying Next / Yamaha announces VR46 Moto2 team for 2022
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying

By:

Aleix Espargaro says his Valencia Grand Prix qualifying was “ruined” by a “big mistake” from MotoGP race direction, who wrongly flew a yellow flag at the end of Q2.

Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying

The Aprilia rider was left baffled at the end of Friday for a mystifying lack of pace, but was much stronger on Saturday, topping FP3 in the morning.

Despite a small crash in FP4, Espargaro continued his strong form in the session and was on course for a strong qualifying.

But he was caught out in the closing stages by the yellow flags for Francesco Bagnaia's crash at Turn 2, and then couldn't complete his last lap after finding yellow flags on the main straight.

He says this was a result of race direction wrongly putting a caution out for poleman Jorge Martin running off track after celebrating his lap, with Espargaro left down in 12th as a result.

"In qualifying I had very bad luck, sincerely," Espargaro said.

"I had the crash of Pecco in front of me, and then in the last lap there was a big mistake from race direction because they put a yellow flag in the straight on the [LED] panels, and there was no crash.

"It was just Martin going wide after celebrating the pole position, but you cannot put out a yellow flag when there is nobody on the gravel.

"I went to race direction because I was very angry, they just said, 'sorry, it was a mistake'.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"It can happen, but it ruined my qualifying because I couldn't put in a lap, so starting from 12th place will be a little bit difficult tomorrow.

"We have strong pace, I think I was ready to fight for the podium, but starting from 12th place it's going to be a little bit more difficult."

Read Also:

Espargaro says usually Aprilia doesn't change much on the bikes during a weekend, but made extensive alterations after his difficult Friday.

"Normally we don't change the bike so much one day to the other, but we did," he added.

"We made the bike shorter, we changed also the suspension quite a lot, we changed the front [brake] disc cover, we did completely different things to try to increase the front temperature.

"Basically we changed a lot of things. And it worked, I was immediately fast this morning with the medium race tyre, and then with the soft tyre I put in a good lap.

"I'm satisfied. In FP4 I had a small crash, but then I take second bike and with the used tyre from this morning, close to 20 laps [on it] I managed to stay in 1m31s high, which is very good."

shares
comments

Related video

Rossi: Valencia Q2 entry "changed everything" for final qualifying
Previous article

Rossi: Valencia Q2 entry "changed everything" for final qualifying
Next article

Yamaha announces VR46 Moto2 team for 2022

Yamaha announces VR46 Moto2 team for 2022
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Yamaha announces VR46 Moto2 team for 2022 Valencia GP
MotoGP

Yamaha announces VR46 Moto2 team for 2022

Rossi: Valencia Q2 entry "changed everything" for final qualifying Valencia GP
MotoGP

Rossi: Valencia Q2 entry "changed everything" for final qualifying

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Algarve GP Prime
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Aleix Espargaro More from
Aleix Espargaro
"Atrocious" junior rider deaths "can't continue", says Miller Americas GP
MotoGP

"Atrocious" junior rider deaths "can't continue", says Miller

Espargaro clarifies ‘top three in MotoGP’ comment British GP
MotoGP

Espargaro clarifies ‘top three in MotoGP’ comment

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Aprilia Racing Team More from
Aprilia Racing Team
Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing British GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime
MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season Austrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

Latest news

Yamaha announces VR46 Moto2 team for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha announces VR46 Moto2 team for 2022

Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: Race direction error "ruined" Valencia qualifying

Rossi: Valencia Q2 entry "changed everything" for final qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Valencia Q2 entry "changed everything" for final qualifying

Quartararo “on the limit for nothing” in "sad" MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “on the limit for nothing” in "sad" MotoGP qualifying

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Prime

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Prime

What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano Prime

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.